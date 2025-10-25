ETV Bharat / state

Over 450 Recruits Including 209 Women Join Ladakh Police, Mark First Passing Parade Of UT

Police personnel at the attestation-cum-passing-out parade of constables of the Ladakh Police (2024 batch) at the Police Training Centre, Stongsar, Leh, Saturday, October 25, 2025. ( IANS )

Leh: Over 450 recruits including 209 women on Saturday formally joined the Ladakh Police here after completing their training, marking the first passing-out parade of the force after the region was granted Union Territory status in 2019. Addressing the parade at the Police Training Centre, Stong-Sar, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta termed the event a historic milestone in the journey of India's youngest police force.

Gupta inspected the parade and took the salute of the marching contingents during the march past. He also felicitated the all-round best recruit constables of the Ladakh Police, recruit-constables Sonam Yangchan (all-round best and indoor best), Jigmet Palkit (outdoor best) and Mohd Sharif (best marksman).

"The day symbolises the growing strength, discipline and self-reliance of the Ladakh Police," Gupta said, noting that since the formation of the Union Territory (UT), the Ladakh Police has faced numerous challenges — from modernising basic infrastructure to building a self-sufficient training ecosystem and ensuring security across strategically significant areas.

He said it was through these challenges that the resilience and determination of the Ladakh Police were forged. Highlighting the administration's commitment to strengthening the police force, the Lt Governor said his administration has undertaken major initiatives for modernisation, infrastructure upgradation, training, housing, welfare and digital transformation.

He mentioned that police presence and assistance have been enhanced in key tourist areas, and special focus is being placed on women's participation, improved communication systems and welfare of police personnel and their families. Gupta said the establishment of the Police Training Centre at Stong-Sar, which began in 2022, represents a new era of training self-reliance for Ladakh.

"This institution will not only train new police personnel locally to meet Ladakh's unique challenges but will also serve the training needs of other UT departments in the future," he said.