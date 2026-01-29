Over 42 Kg Heroin Recovered In Punjab's Amritsar
DGP Gaurav Yadav said that an investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Police on Thursday said it has recovered over 42 kg of heroin along with four hand grenades and ammunition worthover Rs 200 crore near Othian village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two persons, residents of Amritsar, have been arrested in connection with the recovery.
"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural police busts a major narco-arms consignment with the help of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and recovers 42.983 kg heroin, 4 hand grenades, one Star Mark pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle," Yadav said in a post on X.
"Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 2 persons, both residents of Amritsar," he said. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy, he said.
Sharing further information, DGP Yadav stated that the recovered materials were from Pakistan and were packaged in black packets that were delivered by drone. The suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, were carrying these materials late at night. When they were stopped from proceeding on a new road under construction in the village, they abandoned the motorcycle and fled.
Upon receiving this information, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajasansi constituency in-charge Sonia Mann arrived at the scene with police teams late at night. She stated, “Anti-drug teams have been formed in villages under the war against drugs being run by the Punjab government."
Mann emphasised, "Police teams and the entire Punjab government are dedicated to combating drug abuse. With the cooperation of the public, the state will soon become drug-free.”
