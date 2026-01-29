ETV Bharat / state

Over 42 Kg Heroin Recovered In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Thursday said it has recovered over 42 kg of heroin along with four hand grenades and ammunition worthover Rs 200 crore near Othian village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two persons, residents of Amritsar, have been arrested in connection with the recovery.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural police busts a major narco-arms consignment with the help of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and recovers 42.983 kg heroin, 4 hand grenades, one Star Mark pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 2 persons, both residents of Amritsar," he said. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy, he said.

Sharing further information, DGP Yadav stated that the recovered materials were from Pakistan and were packaged in black packets that were delivered by drone. The suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, were carrying these materials late at night. When they were stopped from proceeding on a new road under construction in the village, they abandoned the motorcycle and fled.