ETV Bharat / state

Over 400 Swimmers Participate In Third Edition Of 'Den Den Swim' In Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Over 400 swimmers participated in the third edition of ‘Mukund Realty Den Den Swim 2026’, organized by the Mangaluru Surf Club at Thanneeru Bavi Beach in Mangaluru on Monday.

With safety as priority, the swimmers were allowed to participate in the contest after a thorough check of their medical history and experience in previous swimming events.

Mithun, the organizer of the competition, said, ''This is the third edition of Den Den Swim in which more than 400 competitors participated. Swimmers from different parts of the country and abroad took part in the event which was held in five categories. We conducted the competition with the help of more than 30 lifeguards, various safety equipment and a medical team from KMC Hospital.''