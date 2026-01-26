Over 400 Swimmers Participate In Third Edition Of 'Den Den Swim' In Karnataka's Mangaluru
Adequate safety measures were put in place for event, organised by Mangaluru Surf Club at Thanneeru Bavi Beach in Mangaluru.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Mangaluru: Over 400 swimmers participated in the third edition of ‘Mukund Realty Den Den Swim 2026’, organized by the Mangaluru Surf Club at Thanneeru Bavi Beach in Mangaluru on Monday.
With safety as priority, the swimmers were allowed to participate in the contest after a thorough check of their medical history and experience in previous swimming events.
Mithun, the organizer of the competition, said, ''This is the third edition of Den Den Swim in which more than 400 competitors participated. Swimmers from different parts of the country and abroad took part in the event which was held in five categories. We conducted the competition with the help of more than 30 lifeguards, various safety equipment and a medical team from KMC Hospital.''
Rashmi, a spectator said, ''Usually, for those who swim in swimming pools, the experience here is completely different. In swimming pools, one can take a side at any time, but here there is no such opportunity. I came here to cheer members of Mangaluru Runners Club participating in the event and to experience it for myself.''
Dr Mohit, a swimmer who participated in the competition, said, ''This is the first time I participated in an open sea swimming competition. Adequate safety measures and hydration for participants gave me immense confidence. Since the waves were big, I had to learn to swim with them instead of fighting them. Being a pool swimmer, I found it difficult at first, but I understood the nuances with experience. It was a truly exciting experience.''
The open sea swimming championship is not just a sports competition but a significant step towards identifying Mangaluru as a major destination for adventure sports.
