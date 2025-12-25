ETV Bharat / state

Over 400 Driving Licences Cancelled In Jammu Kashmir As Traffic Police Crack Down On Violations And Underage Driving

Police personnel controlling traffic outside the residence of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Nov 27, 2020 ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of traffic laws, suspending 469 driving licences and cancelling or disqualifying 419 others, officials said.

The action followed a sustained enforcement drive by the Motor Vehicles Department and traffic police across Jammu and Srinagar, targeting habitual and serious offenders under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Officials said more than 1,000 licence holders were identified for repeated violations during checks carried out over the past few weeks.

“Inspections focused on overspeeding, reckless driving, riding without helmets, failure to wear seat belts, mobile phone use while driving, driving against traffic and underage driving," Mansoor Ahmad, senior traffic police officer, said.

He further said, "Several commercial, smart city, and school vehicles were also checked, with buses found violating safety norms barred from operation until compliance was ensured."

As part of the drive, police and transport authorities have begun invoking strict legal provisions against parents and vehicle owners who allow minors to drive.

In the Doda district of the Jammu region, police booked a father after his minor son was caught driving a car and injured a pedestrian, officials said. The vehicle was seized, and a case was registered against the father under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for permitting underage driving, an offence that authorities said endangered public safety.

In a separate case in Srinagar on December 6, a traffic court convicted another father for allowing his minor daughter to drive. The court cancelled the vehicle’s registration for one year and issued a strong warning to parents, holding the guardian responsible under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.