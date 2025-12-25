Over 400 Driving Licences Cancelled In Jammu Kashmir As Traffic Police Crack Down On Violations And Underage Driving
December 25, 2025
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of traffic laws, suspending 469 driving licences and cancelling or disqualifying 419 others, officials said.
The action followed a sustained enforcement drive by the Motor Vehicles Department and traffic police across Jammu and Srinagar, targeting habitual and serious offenders under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Officials said more than 1,000 licence holders were identified for repeated violations during checks carried out over the past few weeks.
“Inspections focused on overspeeding, reckless driving, riding without helmets, failure to wear seat belts, mobile phone use while driving, driving against traffic and underage driving," Mansoor Ahmad, senior traffic police officer, said.
He further said, "Several commercial, smart city, and school vehicles were also checked, with buses found violating safety norms barred from operation until compliance was ensured."
As part of the drive, police and transport authorities have begun invoking strict legal provisions against parents and vehicle owners who allow minors to drive.
In the Doda district of the Jammu region, police booked a father after his minor son was caught driving a car and injured a pedestrian, officials said. The vehicle was seized, and a case was registered against the father under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for permitting underage driving, an offence that authorities said endangered public safety.
In a separate case in Srinagar on December 6, a traffic court convicted another father for allowing his minor daughter to drive. The court cancelled the vehicle’s registration for one year and issued a strong warning to parents, holding the guardian responsible under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The court sentenced the accused to three years' simple imprisonment and imposed Rs 25,000 (twenty-five thousand) as a fine with conditions requiring a Rs 2 lakh bond for good behaviour for two years.
The enforcement push comes as road accidents continue to claim lives and cause injuries across Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the department, in recent weeks, a school bus overturned near Jammu, injuring dozens of students, while several passengers were hurt in collisions on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Hilly districts such as Ramban and Kishtwar have also witnessed fatal accidents involving vehicles skidding off roads and plunging into deep gorges, often attributed to overspeeding, driver fatigue and poor visibility.
Traffic officials said winter conditions further increase accident risks, especially on mountain roads and highways prone to fog and icy patches. "Most common violations recorded during enforcement drives include overspeeding, failure to wear helmets by two-wheeler riders, non-use of seat belts, wrong-side driving, overloading, use of mobile phones while driving and driving without valid documents. Underage driving has emerged as a growing concern, particularly in urban areas, prompting stricter action against parents and vehicle owners," they said.
Transport department officials said repeated violations often lead to licence suspension or cancellation, while serious offences can result in prosecution. They said enforcement drives will continue across the Union Territory, particularly during the winter months, alongside awareness campaigns targeting drivers, students and parents.
“Traffic rules are meant to save lives. Parents must understand that allowing minors to drive is not just illegal but extremely dangerous," the officials said.
