Over 400 Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Released After Detention For Protesting Christmas Vandalism Arrests In Raipur

Raipur: Over 400 activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP, protesting the arrests of fellow activists for vandalising Christmas decorations, were released after a brief detention in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Sunday.

Police on Friday had arrested seven Bajrang Dal activists for vandalising Christmas decorations at a Magneto Mall in the state capital on December 24. In protest against the arrest of their activists, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a demonstration in front of the Telibandha police station at 3 pm on Saturday, offering themselves up for arrest.

According to police sources, the activists continued their protest in front of the police station until 10 pm, setting up tents. During this time, the situation escalated to the point of a traffic blockade. As the traffic system was affected, the police began to take action. The police detained more than 400 Bajrang Dal and VHP activists who were participating in the protest, and later released them.