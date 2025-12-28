Over 400 Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Released After Detention For Protesting Christmas Vandalism Arrests In Raipur
Published : December 28, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Raipur: Over 400 activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP, protesting the arrests of fellow activists for vandalising Christmas decorations, were released after a brief detention in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Sunday.
Police on Friday had arrested seven Bajrang Dal activists for vandalising Christmas decorations at a Magneto Mall in the state capital on December 24. In protest against the arrest of their activists, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a demonstration in front of the Telibandha police station at 3 pm on Saturday, offering themselves up for arrest.
According to police sources, the activists continued their protest in front of the police station until 10 pm, setting up tents. During this time, the situation escalated to the point of a traffic blockade. As the traffic system was affected, the police began to take action. The police detained more than 400 Bajrang Dal and VHP activists who were participating in the protest, and later released them.
The vandalisation occurred during a day-long 'Chhattisgarh bandh' called by Hindu organisations to protest alleged religious conversions. CCTV footage from the mall showed a group entering the premises with sticks, vandalising property, and misbehaving with the security personnel.
The mall's management said the mob of 40-50 persons was aggressive and violent, running through the mall with rods and hockey sticks, adding that the incident took place despite the mall being officially closed in support of the bandh. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing agitators raising slogans and damaging Christmas decorations both inside and outside the mall, including a Christmas tree.
The day-long bandh, which was called following a recent clash over the burial of a person from a Christian family in Kanker district, received a mixed response across Chhattisgarh. While normal life was disrupted in several cities, only a partial impact was seen in others.
