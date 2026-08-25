Over 40 Pilgrims Injured As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Una
Three of the injured people, including a child, were critical and have been referred to PGI Chandigarh after initial treatment at the Una Regional Hospital.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Una: More than 40 pilgrims were injured when the truck they were travelling in suddenly went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge near Pir Nigah, a renowned religious site in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, police said.
According to police, the truck was carrying 50 pilgrims from Haryana's Karnal and reached Una two days ago to pay obeisance at the Pir Nigah temple and organise a community feast.
On Tuesday morning, they set out from Pir Nigah for Mata Naina Devi shrine. About two kilometres from the temple, the truck lost control and fell into the deep gorge. Locals immediately alerted the police and the health department, who initiated relief and rescue operations.
"The truck was descending a slope. Suddenly, a pressure pipe burst, causing the steering to fail, and the vehicle plunged into the gorge," Somnath, an injured pilgrim, recounted.
The injured pilgrims were rushed to the regional hospital in Una via an ambulance. Officials have directed the hospital administration to ensure the injured receive necessary medical care.
Dr Sanjay Mankotia, medical superintendent of the hospital, said, "More than 40 pilgrims injured in the Pir Nigah accident are receiving treatment. Three of them, including a child, are critical and have been referred to PGI Chandigarh after initial treatment."
The police are investigating the reason why the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with BJP state unit president Rajiv Bindal and former chief minister Jairam Thakur, expressed grief and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They said that, given the large influx of pilgrims at religious sites, their safety must be the top priority.
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