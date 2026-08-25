ETV Bharat / state

Over 40 Pilgrims Injured As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Una

Una: More than 40 pilgrims were injured when the truck they were travelling in suddenly went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge near Pir Nigah, a renowned religious site in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the truck was carrying 50 pilgrims from Haryana's Karnal and reached Una two days ago to pay obeisance at the Pir Nigah temple and organise a community feast.

On Tuesday morning, they set out from Pir Nigah for Mata Naina Devi shrine. About two kilometres from the temple, the truck lost control and fell into the deep gorge. Locals immediately alerted the police and the health department, who initiated relief and rescue operations.

"The truck was descending a slope. Suddenly, a pressure pipe burst, causing the steering to fail, and the vehicle plunged into the gorge," Somnath, an injured pilgrim, recounted.