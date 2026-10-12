ETV Bharat / state

Over 40 Of 112 DSP Trainees Fail Telangana Police Academy Exams

Hyderabad: More than 40 of the 112 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) trainees who underwent a 10-month training programme at the Telangana Police Academy have failed their examinations, putting the academy’s training process under scrutiny.

The trainees, selected through Group-1 recruitment, began their training at the academy on November 6 last year. According to officials, around 35 per cent of the trainees failed to clear the examinations.

While some failures and supplementary examinations have occurred in the past, the number of trainees who failed this time has raised concerns among senior IPS officers over the quality and delivery of training at the academy.

The 10-month course comprises 10 subjects carrying a total of 1,600 marks. Trainees are required to secure at least 50 per cent marks to pass.

According to sources, the batch of 112 DSPs is the largest to undergo training at the academy so far. In comparison, fewer than 65 DSPs underwent training in each of the 2009 and 2012 batches in the erstwhile united state.

Several issues at the academy during the training period have also come under criticism. These include the appointment of police personnel with controversial backgrounds to key positions, alleged inadequacies in training delivery and the failure to bring experienced guest faculty for instruction.