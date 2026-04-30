ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 5 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Char Dham; Rising Death Toll Raises Concerns In Uttarakhand

People queue up for darshan at Kedarnath temple during the Char Dham Yatra, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. ( PTI )

Dehradun: About 5 lakh pilgrims have completed darshan of Char Dham in Uttarakhand since the beginning of the pilgrimage, officials said on Thursday. The numbers continue to rise, however, growing number of deaths are raising concerns equally.

The annual pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple. Since then, 14 pilgrims have died due to health-related issues within the first 12 days of the pilgrimage. Six deaths were reported on April 30 alone.

The Uttarakhand government had made preparations to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage. The authorities have issued health advisories and strengthened infrastructure along the routes. Authorities had urged pilgrims to follow medical guidelines and assess their fitness before undertaking the journey.