Nearly 5 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Char Dham; Rising Death Toll Raises Concerns In Uttarakhand
The annual pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple
Published : April 30, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Dehradun: About 5 lakh pilgrims have completed darshan of Char Dham in Uttarakhand since the beginning of the pilgrimage, officials said on Thursday. The numbers continue to rise, however, growing number of deaths are raising concerns equally.
The annual pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple. Since then, 14 pilgrims have died due to health-related issues within the first 12 days of the pilgrimage. Six deaths were reported on April 30 alone.
The Uttarakhand government had made preparations to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage. The authorities have issued health advisories and strengthened infrastructure along the routes. Authorities had urged pilgrims to follow medical guidelines and assess their fitness before undertaking the journey.
Despite these measures, the fatalities continue, mainly due to decreasing health conditions and unpredictable weather conditions.
According to data from the State Emergency Operations Centre:
- At Kedarnath Temple, which opened on April 22, 8 pilgrims died between April 22 and April 30.
- At Yamunotri, 3 deaths were reported between April 19 and April 30.
- At Gangotri, 1 pilgrim died in the same period.
- At Badrinath Temple, which opened on April 23, 2 deaths were reported within eight days.
Officials have issued advisories for pilgrims to take extra precautions, particularly in view of bad weather and challenging terrain. Health experts have advised visitors, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, to undergo medical check-ups before the journey.
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