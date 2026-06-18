ETV Bharat / state

Over 37,000 PM Mudra Loan Borrowers Turn Defaulters In Ghaziabad As NPAs Surge To Rs 205 Crore

Ghaziabad: A significant number of loans disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana in Ghaziabad have slipped into the category of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

According to bank officials, beneficiaries are failing to pay loan installments on time, and a large number of account holders have made no effort to repay their loans for an extended period. Consequently, thousands of accounts have been declared NPAs.

Data have revealed that various banks in Ghaziabad have sanctioned a total of 119,954 loans under the Mudra Yojana so far, amounting to approximately Rs 1,264 crore.

The Mudra loan scheme aims to provide financial assistance to small traders, the self-employed, and micro-enterprises. While thousands of people have started or expanded their businesses through this scheme, a large number of loan accounts have now reached the stage of default.