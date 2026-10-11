Over 35,000 Children, Adolescents In Uttarakhand's Four Districts Suffering From Mental Health Problems: Study
Under the study, information was primarily collected from parents while children were interviewed as and when needed.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Dehradun: More than 35,000 children and adolescents across Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital districts may be suffering from intellectual disabilities, specific learning difficulties, autism, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression, according to a recent study.
A study was conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru in collaboration with the Uttarakhand State Mental Health Authority and Government Doon Medical College to assess the health of children and adolescents below 17 years.
The report for the financial year 2024-25 not only provides estimated prevalence of diseases but also reveals a lack of awareness about government schemes, support services and necessary certifications related to disability. Consequently, the study emphasises the need for better coordination between the health and education systems to identify children's problems early, provide necessary support in schools and connect families with government programmes.
The survey was conducted in 80 clusters of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital districts. The target was to include 11 eligible children from each cluster and data was collected from 802 children and adolescents. Information was primarily collected from parents while children were also interviewed as needed.
A total of 35,746 children were identified based on survey findings and population estimates. The report uses 2011 Census data and therefore, changes in estimates are possible when new census data is released.
The study also revealed 14,790 cases of intellectual disability. It has inferred that persistent fear, excessive anxiety, sadness, difficulty with social interactions, lack of concentration, or sudden changes in behavior should not be taken lightly. Since a screening is not a diagnosis in itself, final assessment and treatment should be conducted by trained specialists.
The most worrying aspect of the report is that compared to the problems faced by children, awareness about disability-related rights and government assistance is very low. While 78.16 percent reported awareness about depression, only 12.15 percent reported awareness about intellectual disability and 5.40 percent about ADHD.
During the survey, information was also collected about the Unique Disability ID (UDID). Of the 385 parents, only 0.26 percent were aware of the benefits of the UDID. While 3.64 percent knew where disability assessments are conducted, only 1.04 percent had their child assessed and 0.78 percent had a disability certificate. Furthermore, parents lacked information about the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the Mental Healthcare Act 2017, the National Trust Act 1999, and the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. This means that the problem extends beyond treatment, but also to rights and support.
In the survey, 66.21 percent families reported using government or municipal hospitals for treatment of common illnesses but, only 2.36 percent reported visiting a health centre or a doctor for mental health services or information. A total of 99.39 percent of parents said they had neither heard of nor used youth-focused health clinics.
The study has suggested linking early identification of children's problems with the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), school mental health programmes and vaccination sessions to ensure timely identification of children with autism, intellectual disabilities, learning difficulties, ADHD, anxiety and depression.
The report has emphasised training Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, community health officers, primary health workers and teachers. It has also suggested strengthening the pool of special educators in schools, counseling services, referral systems, and inclusive education. It also recommends providing household information about UDID cards, disability certificates, application procedures, district mental health programs, helplines and available support services.
The study has also allowed the state government to determine where specialists, counselors, special educators and early intervention services are needed. But the real test will now be providing access to specialist assessment, treatment, school support and government programmes after screening.
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