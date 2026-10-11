ETV Bharat / state

Over 35,000 Children, Adolescents In Uttarakhand's Four Districts Suffering From Mental Health Problems: Study

Dehradun: More than 35,000 children and adolescents across Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital districts may be suffering from intellectual disabilities, specific learning difficulties, autism, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression, according to a recent study.

A study was conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru in collaboration with the Uttarakhand State Mental Health Authority and Government Doon Medical College to assess the health of children and adolescents below 17 years.

Study was conducted by NIMHANS in collaboration with Uttarakhand State Mental Health Authority and Government Doon Medical College (ETV Bharat)

The report for the financial year 2024-25 not only provides estimated prevalence of diseases but also reveals a lack of awareness about government schemes, support services and necessary certifications related to disability. Consequently, the study emphasises the need for better coordination between the health and education systems to identify children's problems early, provide necessary support in schools and connect families with government programmes.

The survey was conducted in 80 clusters of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital districts. The target was to include 11 eligible children from each cluster and data was collected from 802 children and adolescents. Information was primarily collected from parents while children were also interviewed as needed.

A total of 35,746 children were identified based on survey findings and population estimates. The report uses 2011 Census data and therefore, changes in estimates are possible when new census data is released.

Map of Uttarakhand showing districts covered in the study (ETV Bharat)

The study also revealed 14,790 cases of intellectual disability. It has inferred that persistent fear, excessive anxiety, sadness, difficulty with social interactions, lack of concentration, or sudden changes in behavior should not be taken lightly. Since a screening is not a diagnosis in itself, final assessment and treatment should be conducted by trained specialists.

The most worrying aspect of the report is that compared to the problems faced by children, awareness about disability-related rights and government assistance is very low. While 78.16 percent reported awareness about depression, only 12.15 percent reported awareness about intellectual disability and 5.40 percent about ADHD.