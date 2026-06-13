Over 35 Injured As Bus Carrying Migrant Workers Overturns On NH In Bihar's Katihar
Most of the passengers were labourers returning home after working at brick kilns in Nawada.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Katihar: At least 35 people, including women and children, were injured after a bus carrying migrant workers overturned on National Highway-31 near Jurabganj in Bihar's Katihar district early Saturday.
The bus, which was enroute to Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar from Bihar's Nawada district, lost control while trying to avoid collision with car coming from the opposite direction and plunged into a roadside ditch, officials said.
Most of the passengers were labourers returning home after working at brick kilns in Nawada.
According to officials, the bus was carrying around 40-60 passengers. More than 35 people sustained injuries in the accident, with around a dozen reported to be in serious condition. All the passengers were residents of the same village and had hired the bus for the journey home.
Following the mishap, local residents and emergency responders rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby health facilities for preliminary treatment. Those with serious injuries were referred to Purnea Medical College and Hospital and the district hospital for advanced care. Some critically injured passengers were also admitted to private nursing homes.
Police from Kodha police station also reached the spot, and later cleared the damaged bus to restore traffic movement.
One of the injured passengers, Bokul Mian, was traveling with his wife, brother, and children in the ill-fated bus. "Many passengers have suffered fractures to their arms and legs. So far, there is no information about any deaths, but several people are in critical condition," Bokul Mian said.
Other injured workers, including Krishna Das and Azadul, said the bus driver lost control while attempting to avoid a car that suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle.
Authorities said no deaths have been reported so far, although several passengers are in serious condition. The accident temporarily brought traffic on NH-31 to a standstill.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding or driver negligence may have contributed to the crash.
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