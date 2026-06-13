ETV Bharat / state

Over 35 Injured As Bus Carrying Migrant Workers Overturns On NH In Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: At least 35 people, including women and children, were injured after a bus carrying migrant workers overturned on National Highway-31 near Jurabganj in Bihar's Katihar district early Saturday.

The bus, which was enroute to Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar from Bihar's Nawada district, lost control while trying to avoid collision with car coming from the opposite direction and plunged into a roadside ditch, officials said.

Most of the passengers were labourers returning home after working at brick kilns in Nawada.

According to officials, the bus was carrying around 40-60 passengers. More than 35 people sustained injuries in the accident, with around a dozen reported to be in serious condition. All the passengers were residents of the same village and had hired the bus for the journey home.

Following the mishap, local residents and emergency responders rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby health facilities for preliminary treatment. Those with serious injuries were referred to Purnea Medical College and Hospital and the district hospital for advanced care. Some critically injured passengers were also admitted to private nursing homes.