ETV Bharat / state

Over 3,200 Maharashtra Schools Without Power, 24,000 Without Internet, Blocking Digital Education

Mumbai: Thousands of schools in Maharashtra lack basic facilities like electricity, internet and functional computers, badly affecting learning despite the state government’s push for digital education and smart classrooms, a government report revealed.

The Ministry of Education’s U-DISE 2025-26 data also reveals major infrastructure disparities across Maharashtra’s education system, which includes 108,139 schools, 21.6 million students, and 750,272 teachers—averaging 200 students and seven teachers per school.

“As many as 3,201 schools in the state lack an electricity connection entirely, while 10,938 schools have a connection that is not functional,” per the data. Stakeholders believe that under these circumstances, implementing computer education, smart classrooms or digital tools seems a distant dream.

Internet connectivity also remains elusive for 23,855 schools across the state. Furthermore, while 90,419 schools possess computer facilities, only 84,530 have functional computers, meaning 23,609 schools lack operational systems, according to the U-DISE report, which termed it a “major hurdle” for the effective implementation of online education, e-content and digital curricula.

“There are 9,269 single-teacher schools in the state, catering to 179,104 students. This means a single teacher bears the responsibility for the entire school. This situation raises concerns regarding the quality of education for students in rural and remote areas,” it adds.

Over 32,000 schools lack separate toilets for differently-abled students, while 16,341 schools do not have ramps with railings, posing a significant challenge to the goal of inclusive education.

Although most schools have separate toilet facilities, 2,019 toilets for girls and 3,280 for boys are unusable. The report attributes this situation to a lack of water, poor maintenance, and pending repairs.

A total of 3,932 schools in the state lack playgrounds, while 1,099 schools do not have a library or a book bank. Notably, only 13,550 schools possess digital libraries, leaving 94,589 schools without this facility.

Vijay Kombe, State President of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, claimed that most primary schools in the state lack adequate playgrounds.