Over 31,000 Investors Have Been Conned In Crypto Fraud Worth Over Rs 15 Crore; 2 Persons Held In Nagpur
Nagpur Police said the site shows the investors gain points, but the company refused to return their funds and were asked enroll more people.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Nagpur: An Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team from Nagpur City busted a gang that was defrauding investors by offering a variety of inducements. The police have arrested the two main accused in this case and have frozen funds worth ₹1.71 crore held by them.
EOW investigators said the accused are part of an inter-state gang who now face serious allegations of defrauding thousands of investors across the country of crores of rupees by operating through dubious cryptocurrency and chain-marketing schemes.
The accused are said to be operating under the following names, 'SerialBP System Private Limited' and 'Future Digital Assets'. The prime accused, Mihul Shivaji Dixit, has claimed to hold 16 academic degrees and fabricated a record of his name appearing in the Limca Book of Records. He had set up an office at Rajat Tower, Indora Chowk, to attract the complainant and other investors.
He promoted 'Free Coin' and 'Merchant Coin' schemes, enticing investors with the promise of monthly returns of ₹1 lakh or more if they recruited 25 new customers each.
Scam Network Beyond Maharashtra
Initially, the accused gained the trust of investors by demonstrating that substantial profits were being generated. However, when investors later demanded to withdraw their funds, the accused refused to pay.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant and 25 other investors associated with her had been defrauded of approximately ₹5.40 lakh. The investigation further uncovered that the scam was not limited to Nagpur and has spread to other states beyond Maharashtra.
Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Kumar Singhal said, "The case has been lodged at Pachpoli police station, and we have arrested two accused."
"The complainant came to us and said she had invested in an FDA scheme. The person who approached investors was assured the company would show 12,500 bitcoins in their names, which would reflect on the site. They were asked to invest yet again Rs 5000. When the victim lady demanded the accused return her money, she was asked to enrol 25 new members; only then her money will be returned. She went once again demanding her money and she was denied. She then came to us, and we filed a case as per the process under cyber laws," Singhal said.
"We began investigating this case, and we learned it is a nation-wide crime involving many people," he added.
Potential ₹500 Crore Scam Averted
After the lady investor's complaint, Nagpur city police acted swiftly and immediately arrested the prime accused, Mihul Dixit, in Nagpur and the company's managing director, Rokesh Mohanlal Garg (alias Rokesh Agarwal), from Chandigarh, Punjab. Police stated that prompt action has helped to avert a potential fraud amounting to approximately ₹500 crore and secured the funds of 603 new users.
Over 10.24 lakh users
A total of 1,024,714 users had joined the company, with 30,000 of them based in Nagpur alone. Singhal informed that investments worth ₹15 crore 58 lakh 66 thousand, belonging to 31,117 investors, are currently stuck with the company.
He added, "One thing we investigated: this site shows the investor's points are increasing on the site. However, when the person has gone to withdraw their money, they are denied their invested capital and profits. This is a multi-level scheme of a chain reaction. If you bring more members, your earnings will increase. Further investigations are underway. One accused is from Chandigarh while is from Nagpur."
Police said the main accused is well educated, and now we are investigating all those connected with him. We are investigating if there are people from overseas involved in this crime.