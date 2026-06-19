ETV Bharat / state

Over 31,000 Investors Have Been Conned In Crypto Fraud Worth Over Rs 15 Crore; 2 Persons Held In Nagpur

Nagpur police have unearthed an inter-state cyber fraud by arresting the prime accused, Mihul Dixit, in Nagpur and the company's managing director, Rokesh Mohanlal Garg (alias Rokesh Agarwal), from Chandigarh, Punjab ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: An Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team from Nagpur City busted a gang that was defrauding investors by offering a variety of inducements. The police have arrested the two main accused in this case and have frozen funds worth ₹1.71 crore held by them.

EOW investigators said the accused are part of an inter-state gang who now face serious allegations of defrauding thousands of investors across the country of crores of rupees by operating through dubious cryptocurrency and chain-marketing schemes.

The accused are said to be operating under the following names, 'SerialBP System Private Limited' and 'Future Digital Assets'. The prime accused, Mihul Shivaji Dixit, has claimed to hold 16 academic degrees and fabricated a record of his name appearing in the Limca Book of Records. He had set up an office at Rajat Tower, Indora Chowk, to attract the complainant and other investors.

He promoted 'Free Coin' and 'Merchant Coin' schemes, enticing investors with the promise of monthly returns of ₹1 lakh or more if they recruited 25 new customers each.

Scam Network Beyond Maharashtra

Initially, the accused gained the trust of investors by demonstrating that substantial profits were being generated. However, when investors later demanded to withdraw their funds, the accused refused to pay.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant and 25 other investors associated with her had been defrauded of approximately ₹5.40 lakh. The investigation further uncovered that the scam was not limited to Nagpur and has spread to other states beyond Maharashtra.

Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Kumar Singhal said, "The case has been lodged at Pachpoli police station, and we have arrested two accused."