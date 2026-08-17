ETV Bharat / state

Kendrapara Flood: 300 Students Trapped In Submerged Sevashram School In Odisha

Kendrapara: More than 300 children have remained stranded inside a residential school in Kendrapara district after floodwaters from the Brahmani River submerged its approach road and inundated essential facilities, necessitating urgent appeals for evacuation.

The crisis has affected the Kulasahi Sevashram School under Pattamundai block as incessant rain and the opening of gates at the Rengali dam led to a surge of water from upstream. With the Brahmani flowing above the danger mark, floodwater encircled the school campus, hostels and classrooms, cutting the institution off from surrounding areas.

Kendrapara Flood: 300 Students Trapped In Submerged Sevashram School In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

After school authorities, teachers and students have appealed to the district administration and local representatives to begin immediate rescue operations, Pattamundai BDO Sheetal Agrawal, on Monday, said since shifting about 300 students from their hostels to a new location will pose more problems, all arrangements have been made to make their stay safe in the same hostels. "We have made plans and are executing those for the students. Water bottles are being supplied, and food arrangement will also be taken care of," she said.

As per reports, ODRAF team has been deployed near the school.

Local youth Rashmiranjan Mohanty said, “The water level of the Brahmani River rose suddenly last night, following which floodwater rushed towards the school with a strong current. Until Sunday morning, the campus had only ankle-deep water, but the floodwater later rose to around eight to 10 feet. More than 300 young children studying in the primary and upper-primary classes are trapped helplessly inside the Sevashram hostel.”