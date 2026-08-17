Kendrapara Flood: 300 Students Trapped In Submerged Sevashram School In Odisha
Submerged roads, contaminated facilities and a power outage have left children without safe water as parents appeal to government teams to intervene, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Kendrapara: More than 300 children have remained stranded inside a residential school in Kendrapara district after floodwaters from the Brahmani River submerged its approach road and inundated essential facilities, necessitating urgent appeals for evacuation.
The crisis has affected the Kulasahi Sevashram School under Pattamundai block as incessant rain and the opening of gates at the Rengali dam led to a surge of water from upstream. With the Brahmani flowing above the danger mark, floodwater encircled the school campus, hostels and classrooms, cutting the institution off from surrounding areas.
After school authorities, teachers and students have appealed to the district administration and local representatives to begin immediate rescue operations, Pattamundai BDO Sheetal Agrawal, on Monday, said since shifting about 300 students from their hostels to a new location will pose more problems, all arrangements have been made to make their stay safe in the same hostels. "We have made plans and are executing those for the students. Water bottles are being supplied, and food arrangement will also be taken care of," she said.
As per reports, ODRAF team has been deployed near the school.
Local youth Rashmiranjan Mohanty said, “The water level of the Brahmani River rose suddenly last night, following which floodwater rushed towards the school with a strong current. Until Sunday morning, the campus had only ankle-deep water, but the floodwater later rose to around eight to 10 feet. More than 300 young children studying in the primary and upper-primary classes are trapped helplessly inside the Sevashram hostel.”
The rapidly rising water has also submerged the school’s basic facilities. The main road leading to the institution is underwater, making it impossible to reach the campus by ordinary vehicles.
“The main approach road to the school has been completely submerged, bringing all movement to a halt. The tube well, kitchen and toilets near the school are also underwater,” local resident Pratap Padhi said.
“The stored food supplies are at risk of being ruined, while the inmates are facing an acute shortage of safe drinking water. The electricity supply has been disrupted, forcing the children to spend anxious hours in darkness. There is also a growing threat from snakes and other venomous creatures in the floodwater,” he added.
Parents have been left deeply worried. The strong river current has prevented even local residents from approaching the school.
“Because of the powerful current in the river, local people are also afraid to go near the school. We are extremely worried,” said Mrutyunjay Sahu, the parent of a student.
The headmaster and the school management committee urged the administration to deploy powerboats and teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force or the National Disaster Response Force. They had demanded that all the children be evacuated to a secure location without delay.
Residents fear the situation could deteriorate further unless the Pattamundai block administration and the district emergency authorities accelerate rescue efforts. There was no immediate information on an official evacuation operation or a response from the district administration.
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