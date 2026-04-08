Over 30 Passengers Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Punjab
The mishap occurred on the Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway. Condition of four injured is stated to be critical.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Gurdaspur: More than 30 people were injured after a private bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway on Wednesday evening, police said. Among the injured are 3-4 children.
A speeding bus of a private company overturned, causing a car to be crushed under the bus. About 35 passengers were injured in the accident, of which the condition of 4 is said to be critical. The accident took place near Babri Civil Hospital, a senior police official said.
DSP Tarjinder Singh, who reached the spot, said, "The bus was coming at a very high speed. When it braked near Babri, it lost control and overturned on the other side. About 30 to 35 passengers have been injured. A complete investigation into this accident will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken." According to the official, the mishap occurred when the bus of the private company ABTC was going from Pathankot to Amritsar.
The passengers said that "the bus driver was driving the bus at a very high speed. When the bus approached Babri, the driver tried to apply the brakes. But he lost control of the bus and it went out of control and overturned and also hit a divider."
"While overturning, the bus fell on a car, due to which the car was crushed under the bus. The car's driver has suffered serious injuries. The accident was so terrible that both the vehicles were badly damaged. The injured were immediately admitted to the civil hospital and a private hospital," the official added.
Doctors said about 17-18 patients were admitted inside one hour. About 15 minutes after the mishap, the police and administration reached the spot. The police called a crane and straightened the bus and opened the highway for traffic.
The bus driver fled from the spot. The exact cause of the accident will be known after the investigation.