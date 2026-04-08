ETV Bharat / state

Over 30 Passengers Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Punjab

Gurdaspur: More than 30 people were injured after a private bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway on Wednesday evening, police said. Among the injured are 3-4 children.

A speeding bus of a private company overturned, causing a car to be crushed under the bus. About 35 passengers were injured in the accident, of which the condition of 4 is said to be critical. The accident took place near Babri Civil Hospital, a senior police official said.

DSP Tarjinder Singh, who reached the spot, said, "The bus was coming at a very high speed. When it braked near Babri, it lost control and overturned on the other side. About 30 to 35 passengers have been injured. A complete investigation into this accident will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken." According to the official, the mishap occurred when the bus of the private company ABTC was going from Pathankot to Amritsar.

The passengers said that "the bus driver was driving the bus at a very high speed. When the bus approached Babri, the driver tried to apply the brakes. But he lost control of the bus and it went out of control and overturned and also hit a divider."