Over 26 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In One Month

Pamba: Kerala’s Sabarimala Ayyappan temple, which opened on November 16 for the Mandala and Makaravilakku puja season, drew lakhs of devotees daily from various states to seek darshan of Lord Ayyappan.

From November 16 to December 16, a total of 26,81,460 devotees have had darshan at Sabarimala, including 25,60,297 of those who travelled via the Pamba route, 46,690 through the traditional forest paths of Erumeli and Azhutakadavu, and 74,473 via Sathram Pullumedu.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the highest daily darshan counts during this season were 1,01,844 on December 8 and 1,00,867 on November 24. Officials anticipate these numbers will rise further in the coming days.