Over 26 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In One Month
Over 26 lakh devotees have visited Sabarimala between November 16 and December 16, with daily darshan numbers expected to rise during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST
Pamba: Kerala’s Sabarimala Ayyappan temple, which opened on November 16 for the Mandala and Makaravilakku puja season, drew lakhs of devotees daily from various states to seek darshan of Lord Ayyappan.
From November 16 to December 16, a total of 26,81,460 devotees have had darshan at Sabarimala, including 25,60,297 of those who travelled via the Pamba route, 46,690 through the traditional forest paths of Erumeli and Azhutakadavu, and 74,473 via Sathram Pullumedu.
According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the highest daily darshan counts during this season were 1,01,844 on December 8 and 1,00,867 on November 24. Officials anticipate these numbers will rise further in the coming days.
Currently, a daily quota of 80,000 devotees is allowed for darshan at Sabarimala. Of these, 1,500 to 2,500 undertake the pilgrimage through the Erumeli route, while 4,000 to 5,000 arrive via Pullumedu.
Online booking for darshan, which permits 70,000 devotees daily, is fully booked until January 10th. Additionally, 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are admitted daily through on-the-spot bookings.
For this season, the Mandala Puja is scheduled on November 27th, and the Makaravilakku Puja on January 14th. The Devaswom Board assures devotees that a three-tier security system is in place to ensure safe and orderly darshan at Sabarimala.
