Over 25,000 Waqf Properties In Jammu Kashmir Registered On UMEED As Board Claims 99.02% Score
Jammu Kashmir Waqf Board has registered 25,046 of the 25,293 Waqf properties on Central government's UMEED portal before the window closed on Dec. 6.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has successfully registered 25,046 Waqf properties on Centre's UMEED portal during the six-month upload window that closed on December 6.
Data shows that out of the total 25,293 Waqf properties initiated by the Union Territory's Waqf Board, 25,046 (99.02%) were approved, 31 were rejected, while 216 were in the 'initiation process' on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal.
As many 364 properties (in addition to the 25,293) could not be verified and uploaded as they fall in the restricted areas along the Line of Control (LoC), Waqf Board officials told ETV Bharat.
Pertinently, the overall number of properties is short by 7,213 when compared to the data shared in Parliament in 2022. In February that year, the then union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that Jammu and Kashmir has 32,506 properties which were then registered on WAMSI (Waqf Assets Management System of India) portal, the predecessor of UMEED.
Necessitated by the BJP-led government's amended UMEED Act, the digital inventory of the Waqf properties was carried out nationwide on the central portal that was launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in June this year. The deadline to register properties on it ended on December 6, 2025, completing the six-month window, as per the UMEED Act, 1995 and the Supreme Court directions.
Why Variation In UMEED and WAMSI Data?
An official in the Waqf board, who did not want to be named, said that the variation of properties between the UMEED and WAMSI data stems from various reasons including "lack of physical existence of the property, revenue variations, ambiguity around the property, doubling of the same property and legal disputes which were notified by several SROs by the previous Waqf officials during elected governments".
On the 31 properties that were rejected, the official said the same was due to "doubling or mismatch in recorded data and physical geo-coordinates, and lack of revenue records".
The survey teams fanned out in the districts with the data from the WAMSI and other recorded data in the Waqf to reassess and cross check it before uploading it in the UMEED portal.
One official who was part of the survey teams said they collated the data with physical verification, matching of geo-coordinates, Khasra numbers (revenue records) available with the Waqf. But he rued the lack of full cooperation from revenue officials in the villages which left doubt around some properties in the final verification and created the difference with 2022 data.
Worried over the variation, a former Waqf vice chairperson said that the board should “not reconcile” and leave out more than 7,000 properties, despite the claims of the board that the UMEED verification was more stringent than the WAMSI in 2022.
Confirming the numbers, J&K Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Special Officer Auqaf, Bashir Ahmad Bhat told ETV Bharat that "all the properties in Jammu and Kashmir were assessed, verified and uploaded on the portal".
"We have completed the exercise in all the districts. In Poonch and Baramulla some properties were inaccessible as they fall in the restricted areas of the LoC where permission from the central government is required," he said.
Waqf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju for "bringing clarity to the Waqf properties and helping in accessing the Waqf properties a click away".
"We were the first to upload our properties. Our officials and teams went to ground zero and registered the properties on the portal," she said.
District-wise UMEED registration numbers
As per the data, among all districts, Srinagar successfully registered the highest 3,311 properties on UMEED. Only one property in the capital city was rejected. Of the 1,917 Waqf properties in Anantnag district to be registered on UMEED, 1,897 were approved, one was rejected and 19 were marked as 'initiated for uploading'.
Similarly, in Pulwama, 1,707 of 1,765 properties were approved, eight were rejected and 50 marked as 'initiated for uploading'. In Budgam, all 2,223 properties were verified and uploaded on UMEED.
In Ganderbal, of 1,108 properties, 1,086 were approved, 13 rejected and nine 'initiated for uploading'. In Kulgam, 1,089 were approved of 1,105 properties while 16 were 'initiated for uploading'. In Kupwara, 444 out of 462 properties were approved and 18 were marked as 'initiated for uploading.' In Shopian, 436 of 453 properties were registered while registration for 17 was still under process.
In Bandipora district, 288 of the 327 properties were approved while 39 were marked as 'initiated for uploading'. Officials declined to reveal the details of the rejected properties. Of 1,917 Waqf properties in Anantnag district, 1,897 were approved, one was rejected and 19 were marked as 'initiated for uploading'.
In Baramulla, 2,408 of 2,669 were approved. The remaining 261 properties are located in Uri and Boniyar lie in the restricted area on the LoC.
The lowest number of properties, 161, were registered and approved in Kishtwar district. In Jammu city, of 2,450 Waqf properties, one was rejected. In Rajouri district, registration of 1,960 properties was initiated on the central portal, of which four were rejected.
The Poonch district uploaded 2,584 properties of which 2,481 were verified and approved. As the district lies on the LoC, 103 properties were in the restricted areas.
In the Ramban district in Jammu region, 838 properties were approved while 8 are marked as 'initiated for uploading'. In Doda, 613 were approved and two were rejected. In Kathua, 588 properties were uploaded and approved. In Reasi district, 464 properties were verified and approved. In Samba Udhampur, and Kishtwar, 428, 176 and 160 properties were approved.
Countrywide numbers
On December 6, the six-month deadline for uploading of all verified properties ended, with union minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju refusing to extend the deadline. The state and UT Waqf boards have to approach the Waqf tribunals for further updation of the properties. Since Jammu and Kashmir UT does not have its functional tribunal, it will have to approach the High Court.
Giving the nationwide details, the ministry of Minority Affairs said that 5,17,040 lakh properties were initiated on the portal. Of them 2,16,905 properties were approved and 10,869 properties were rejected by the designated approvers during the six-months period. Uttar Pradesh (92,830 - 86,345 Sunni and 6,485 Shia), initiated the highest number of properties, followed by Maharashtra (62,939). Karnataka recorded 58,328 properties while 23,086 properties were initiated from West Bengal.
Read More: