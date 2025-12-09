ETV Bharat / state

Over 25,000 Waqf Properties In Jammu Kashmir Registered On UMEED As Board Claims 99.02% Score

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju during his visit to Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar on Feb 15, 2025. Waqf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi (woman in white) also seen in the picture | File photo ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has successfully registered 25,046 Waqf properties on Centre's UMEED portal during the six-month upload window that closed on December 6.

Data shows that out of the total 25,293 Waqf properties initiated by the Union Territory's Waqf Board, 25,046 (99.02%) were approved, 31 were rejected, while 216 were in the 'initiation process' on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal.

As many 364 properties (in addition to the 25,293) could not be verified and uploaded as they fall in the restricted areas along the Line of Control (LoC), Waqf Board officials told ETV Bharat.

Pertinently, the overall number of properties is short by 7,213 when compared to the data shared in Parliament in 2022. In February that year, the then union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that Jammu and Kashmir has 32,506 properties which were then registered on WAMSI (Waqf Assets Management System of India) portal, the predecessor of UMEED.

Necessitated by the BJP-led government's amended UMEED Act, the digital inventory of the Waqf properties was carried out nationwide on the central portal that was launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in June this year. The deadline to register properties on it ended on December 6, 2025, completing the six-month window, as per the UMEED Act, 1995 and the Supreme Court directions.

Why Variation In UMEED and WAMSI Data?

An official in the Waqf board, who did not want to be named, said that the variation of properties between the UMEED and WAMSI data stems from various reasons including "lack of physical existence of the property, revenue variations, ambiguity around the property, doubling of the same property and legal disputes which were notified by several SROs by the previous Waqf officials during elected governments".

On the 31 properties that were rejected, the official said the same was due to "doubling or mismatch in recorded data and physical geo-coordinates, and lack of revenue records".

The survey teams fanned out in the districts with the data from the WAMSI and other recorded data in the Waqf to reassess and cross check it before uploading it in the UMEED portal.

One official who was part of the survey teams said they collated the data with physical verification, matching of geo-coordinates, Khasra numbers (revenue records) available with the Waqf. But he rued the lack of full cooperation from revenue officials in the villages which left doubt around some properties in the final verification and created the difference with 2022 data.

Worried over the variation, a former Waqf vice chairperson said that the board should “not reconcile” and leave out more than 7,000 properties, despite the claims of the board that the UMEED verification was more stringent than the WAMSI in 2022.

Confirming the numbers, J&K Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Special Officer Auqaf, Bashir Ahmad Bhat told ETV Bharat that "all the properties in Jammu and Kashmir were assessed, verified and uploaded on the portal".

"We have completed the exercise in all the districts. In Poonch and Baramulla some properties were inaccessible as they fall in the restricted areas of the LoC where permission from the central government is required," he said.

Waqf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju for "bringing clarity to the Waqf properties and helping in accessing the Waqf properties a click away".