'Over 250 Villages' In Maharashtra's Shahapur Lack Cremation Grounds, Tribal Families Forced To Perform Last Rites In Open
Several villages and hamlets in the region continue to face a shortage of basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water and healthcare.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Thane: More than 250 villages and hamlets in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district lack proper cremation grounds, say observers. This is forcing residents, especially tribal communities, to perform last rites in the open amid rain, heat, and difficult conditions.
The issue came to light again after the death of Jayabai Mahadu Wagh, a gram panchayat committee member from Umbharai village, who died following a brief illness. Her last rites were performed in an open area near the village as the settlement does not have a dedicated cremation ground.
Heavy rain was recorded in the area when the funeral was held. Villagers had to hold plastic sheets over their heads to protect themselves and the funeral pyre from the rain while performing the last rites.
Nitin Wagh, group president of the Shramajivi Sanghatana, said, "Villagers are being forced to bid farewell to their loved ones in extremely difficult circumstances."
Shahapur taluka is located around 73 km from Mumbai and is recognised as a predominantly tribal area. The taluka has 110 gram panchayats, 227 revenue villages, and 414 hamlets, according to the report.
Several villages and hamlets continue to face a shortage of basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water and healthcare.
During the monsoon, residents of some settlements reportedly have to cross streams and walk through muddy stretches to reach other areas.
According to Nitin Wagh, residents have been pursuing the construction of a proper cremation ground for nearly two years. He said Shahapur Tehsildar Parameshwar Kaluse had inspected land for a cremation ground around two years ago and expressed that the facility would be developed soon. However, the issue is still unresolved, he said.
The Adivasi hamlet has a population of around 100 people, according to Wagh. Villagers and activists have raised concerns over the lack of proper roads, electricity, water supply and protective structures at several cremation sites.
Vasant Pansare, president of the Prahar Sanghatana in the taluka, said residents of several villages have to carry bodies through streams and waterways during the monsoon because there are no proper roads connecting the settlements to cremation grounds. He alleged that the administration had not taken adequate steps to address the issue.
Data from the previous year reportedly showed that cremation grounds existed across 407 revenue villages and hamlets in the taluka, but many lacked basic facilities. The data show that more than 600 locations did not have adequate water facilities, while electricity was also unavailable at a large number of sites. Only around 31 cremation grounds reportedly had protective boundary walls. Around 229 cremation grounds were reportedly in poor or dilapidated condition, while 231 were considered to be in good condition.
Ranjana Raut, Gram Sevak officer of the Umbharai Gram Panchayat, said there are two cremation grounds within the gram panchayat limits. One is located along the main road, while the other is around half a kilometre from the Adivasi hamlet. However, she said residents of the Umbharai hamlet generally perform cremations in an open area near the village.
Raut said the proposed site is also struggling the forest land issue and the matter is pending. She also said the settlement has been inhabited without the required government permission.
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