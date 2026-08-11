ETV Bharat / state

'Over 250 Villages' In Maharashtra's Shahapur Lack Cremation Grounds, Tribal Families Forced To Perform Last Rites In Open

Thane: More than 250 villages and hamlets in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district lack proper cremation grounds, say observers. This is forcing residents, especially tribal communities, to perform last rites in the open amid rain, heat, and difficult conditions.

The issue came to light again after the death of Jayabai Mahadu Wagh, a gram panchayat committee member from Umbharai village, who died following a brief illness. Her last rites were performed in an open area near the village as the settlement does not have a dedicated cremation ground.

Heavy rain was recorded in the area when the funeral was held. Villagers had to hold plastic sheets over their heads to protect themselves and the funeral pyre from the rain while performing the last rites.

Nitin Wagh, group president of the Shramajivi Sanghatana, said, "Villagers are being forced to bid farewell to their loved ones in extremely difficult circumstances."

Shahapur taluka is located around 73 km from Mumbai and is recognised as a predominantly tribal area. The taluka has 110 gram panchayats, 227 revenue villages, and 414 hamlets, according to the report.

Several villages and hamlets continue to face a shortage of basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water and healthcare.

During the monsoon, residents of some settlements reportedly have to cross streams and walk through muddy stretches to reach other areas.