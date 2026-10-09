ETV Bharat / state

Over 24,000 Form 7 Applications Received During SIR In Telangana

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Election authorities in Telangana on Thursday said 24,323 Form-7 applications have been received so far during SIR of electoral rolls, of which 12,204 names were removed. In Hyderabad district, 6,335 Form 7 applications have been received of which 2,066 were deleted, according to official data.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday released the data regarding status of receipt and disposal of Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8 during Claims and Objections period under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state from June 15 to October 7.

In the Musheerabad, Bahadurpura and Goshamahal assembly constituencies where a controversy broke out over misuse of Form-7, the Form-7 applications received were 151, 842 and 222 respectively. The number of names removed in the three constituencies were 87, 87 and 242 respectively. The highest number of Form 7 applications in the state were received in Ramagundam assembly at 1509 (1,241 deleted), followed by 1,026 in Jubilee Hills (161 deleted).