Over 200 Suspected OGWs Of Terror Outfits Detained In Kashmir: Police

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained around 200 suspected over-ground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits as part of a massive crackdown in the valley, officials said here. The police, along with other security forces, launched the operation against the OGW network in many areas of the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar city, and raids have been carried out at several locations, they said.