ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 Sheep And Goats Killed In Lightning Strike In Uttarkashi; Over 100 Animals Missing

Uttarkashi: A massive lightning strike hit the remote Pakhotu Bugyal in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, triggering a major tragedy.

More than 200 sheep and goats were killed on the spot after lightning struck the grazing herd late on Monday night amid heavy rain and thunderstorms. More than 100 animals are still reported missing.

The incident has caused significant financial losses to around 15 livestock rearers in the Assi Ganga Valley and the Mori region, who depend on sheep and goat rearing for their livelihoods. After receiving information about the incident, the district administration rushed a Revenue Department team to the spot.

Shivram Singh, a resident of Agora village, said around 15 livestock rearers from the Assi Ganga Valley and Mori region had taken more than 300 sheep and goats to Pakhotu Bugyal for seasonal grazing.

"Late on Monday night, the weather suddenly deteriorated. It started raining heavily and there was continuous thunder and lightning. During this time, lightning struck the bugyal. The lightning directly hit the herd of sheep and goats, killing more than 200 animals on the spot," said Shivram Singh, an affected livestock rearer.

Over 100 Animals Still Missing

The lightning strike triggered panic in the alpine meadow. More than 200 sheep and goats died instantly, while many frightened animals scattered into the surrounding forests and are yet to be traced.

On Tuesday morning, one of the shepherds somehow managed to descend from the remote bugyal and reached Agora and Dhasda villages to inform local residents about the incident. The villagers then alerted the district administration, which immediately directed Revenue Department officials to leave for the accident site.

Pakhotu Bugyal is an extremely remote alpine meadow, and reaching the site requires trekking nearly 20 kilometres from Dodital. Due to the difficult terrain, officials said relief and damage assessment work may take time.

The affected livestock rearers said sheep and goat farming is their primary source of livelihood. The death of such a large number of animals has pushed their families into a severe financial crisis. Villagers have demanded that the administration complete the survey at the earliest and provide adequate compensation to the affected families.