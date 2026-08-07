Over 200 Pigs Die In Gujarat's Banaskantha, Swine Fever Suspected
The Animal Husbandry Department appealed locals to not panic as the disease does not spread among humans.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Banaskantha: The deaths of nearly 200 pigs due to suspected swine fever in Ambaji, a holy pilgrimage site in Gujarat's Banaskantha, has led to panic among locals.
Pigs were found dead in several areas, including Ambika Colony and Jogiwas. The gram panchayat has safely disposed of the carcasses with the help of a JCB, and the entire area has been cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant.
The Animal Husbandry Department has taken samples from the carcasses and sent them to the laboratory for testing. Since the disease only spreads among pigs, the department said it poses no threat to humans or other animals and has appealed to citizens to stay away from rumours.
After the pigs' deaths, an unbearable stench spread among the surrounding residents, and local residents informed the panchayat about the situation.
Two teams have been formed by the gram panchayat to clean the areas where the carcasses were found, and pits are being dug with JCBs to dispose of them. Ambaji gram panchayat secretary Sanjaybhai Joshi said approximately 200 pigs have died under suspicious circumstances in the area.
Dr MA Gami, Deputy Animal Husbandry Director said the pigs in Ambaji died due to suspected swine fever. "Samples from the carcasses have been collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were caused by swine fever. However, the exact cause of death will only be known after test report is received," he said.
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