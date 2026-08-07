ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 Pigs Die In Gujarat's Banaskantha, Swine Fever Suspected

Banaskantha: The deaths of nearly 200 pigs due to suspected swine fever in Ambaji, a holy pilgrimage site in Gujarat's Banaskantha, has led to panic among locals.

Pigs were found dead in several areas, including Ambika Colony and Jogiwas. The gram panchayat has safely disposed of the carcasses with the help of a JCB, and the entire area has been cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant.

The Animal Husbandry Department has taken samples from the carcasses and sent them to the laboratory for testing. Since the disease only spreads among pigs, the department said it poses no threat to humans or other animals and has appealed to citizens to stay away from rumours.