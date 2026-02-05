Over 200 Catholic Bishops Meet In Bengaluru, Reflect On Faith, Constitution And Public Life
The CBCI was inaugurated by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli and over 200 bishops across the country are taking part in the deliberations.
Bengaluru: The 37th General Body Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) held in Bengaluru reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to India’s constitutional values. The four-day meeting is being held at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences under the theme “Faith and the Nation: The Church’s Witness to India’s Constitutional Vision.”
The meeting was inaugurated by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. More than 200 bishops from 174 dioceses across the country are taking part in the deliberations, which will focus on issues concerning faith, society, and the Church’s engagement with the nation.
Welcoming the participants, Rev Dr Mathew Koyickal, Deputy Secretary General of the CBCI, said the gathering was an opportunity for collective reflection and guidance. In his homily, Archbishop Girelli called on the bishops to be “light and salt” in society and urged them to witness faith through service to the poor and marginalised. “The Church is called to reflect Christ’s human love through concrete outreach,” he said.
Message from the Vatican and constitutional values
In the inaugural session, which commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the Archbishop of Bangalore, who is hosting the meeting, said the theme reflects the Church’s commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.
Archbishop George Antonysamy read out the message of Pope Leo XIV. In his inaugural address, Archbishop Girelli conveyed the Pope’s blessings and noted that the ideals of the Indian Constitution’s Preamble resonate with the Church’s social teachings. “Even amid present challenges, the Church continues to serve the nation through humane development and by shaping the moral conscience of society,” he said, calling on Church leaders to find new ways of living faith in harmony with constitutional principles.
Presidential address and key deliberations
In his presidential address, CBCI President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath said the Church stands at a time when conscience and faith are increasingly tested in public life. He described the theme as both a spiritual commitment and a public responsibility. “We are called to be missionaries of hope and empowerment,” he said.
Referring to emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Archbishop Thazhath stressed the need to keep the human person at the centre. He urged the Church to engage responsibly with digital spaces and to prepare leaders for public life, while strengthening the role of laity, youth, and women.
The CBCI Biennial Report for February 2024 to January 2026 was presented by Secretary General Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto. During the session, 31 newly appointed bishops were felicitated, and a moment of silence was observed in memory of bishops who passed away.
Messages from senior Vatican officials were read out, and the session concluded with a vote of thanks by Archbishop Joseph Mar Thomas. Organisers later briefed participants on arrangements for their stay during the meeting.
