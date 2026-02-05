ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 Catholic Bishops Meet In Bengaluru, Reflect On Faith, Constitution And Public Life

Bengaluru: The 37th General Body Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) held in Bengaluru reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to India’s constitutional values. The four-day meeting is being held at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences under the theme “Faith and the Nation: The Church’s Witness to India’s Constitutional Vision.”

The meeting was inaugurated by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. More than 200 bishops from 174 dioceses across the country are taking part in the deliberations, which will focus on issues concerning faith, society, and the Church’s engagement with the nation.

Welcoming the participants, Rev Dr Mathew Koyickal, Deputy Secretary General of the CBCI, said the gathering was an opportunity for collective reflection and guidance. In his homily, Archbishop Girelli called on the bishops to be “light and salt” in society and urged them to witness faith through service to the poor and marginalised. “The Church is called to reflect Christ’s human love through concrete outreach,” he said.

Message from the Vatican and constitutional values

In the inaugural session, which commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the Archbishop of Bangalore, who is hosting the meeting, said the theme reflects the Church’s commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Archbishop George Antonysamy read out the message of Pope Leo XIV. In his inaugural address, Archbishop Girelli conveyed the Pope’s blessings and noted that the ideals of the Indian Constitution’s Preamble resonate with the Church’s social teachings. “Even amid present challenges, the Church continues to serve the nation through humane development and by shaping the moral conscience of society,” he said, calling on Church leaders to find new ways of living faith in harmony with constitutional principles.