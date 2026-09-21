ETV Bharat / state

Over 20 Lakh Voter Names Deleted After Completion Of SIR In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The names of around 20 lakh electors have been deleted in Odisha after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The total number of voters in the state stands at 3,16,32,754. This marks an increase of 2,45,720 compared to the draft list, said State Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan. He said the state has 1,61,30,319 male voters, 1,54,99,661 female voters, and 2,774 transgender voters.

The final list includes a total of 46,816 service voters. Regarding the previous voter list—specifically the figures as of May 17 of this year—the total number of voters in the state was 3,33,99,591. It comprised 1,68,85,283 male voters, 1,65,11,223 female voters, and 3,085 transgenders.

During phase-1 of the SIR from May 30 to June 28, enumeration forms (EFs) were distributed among voters through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). A total of 3,13,87,034 EFs were collected, representing 93.97 per cent of the total voters. The verification forms were not received from 2,012,557 individuals, representing 6.03 per cent of the total voters; consequently, their names were excluded from the draft electoral roll.

During phase-1, 1,99,249 were declared as absent, 808,205 relocated and 832,544 deceased. As many as 158,118 individuals with names at multiple locations 14,441 others were excluded from the list.