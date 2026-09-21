Over 20 Lakh Voter Names Deleted After Completion Of SIR In Odisha
The total number of voters in the state stands at 3,16,32,754, an increase of 2,45,720 compared to the draft list, reports Bhawani Shankar Das.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The names of around 20 lakh electors have been deleted in Odisha after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The total number of voters in the state stands at 3,16,32,754. This marks an increase of 2,45,720 compared to the draft list, said State Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan. He said the state has 1,61,30,319 male voters, 1,54,99,661 female voters, and 2,774 transgender voters.
The final list includes a total of 46,816 service voters. Regarding the previous voter list—specifically the figures as of May 17 of this year—the total number of voters in the state was 3,33,99,591. It comprised 1,68,85,283 male voters, 1,65,11,223 female voters, and 3,085 transgenders.
During phase-1 of the SIR from May 30 to June 28, enumeration forms (EFs) were distributed among voters through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). A total of 3,13,87,034 EFs were collected, representing 93.97 per cent of the total voters. The verification forms were not received from 2,012,557 individuals, representing 6.03 per cent of the total voters; consequently, their names were excluded from the draft electoral roll.
During phase-1, 1,99,249 were declared as absent, 808,205 relocated and 832,544 deceased. As many as 158,118 individuals with names at multiple locations 14,441 others were excluded from the list.
Out of the 31,387,034 voters in the draft electoral roll, 30,088,254 electors were mapped either as 'self' or as 'descendants'. As many as 1,298,779 voters could not be mapped. The number of voters mapped as 'self' was 13,564,839. Similarly, the number of voters mapped as 'descendants' was 16,523,415.
🗳️ SIR-2026: Final Electoral Roll Published in Odisha— Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha (@OdishaCeo) September 21, 2026
Shri R. S. Gopalan, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, addressed a press conference today, marking the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 and publication of the Final Electoral Roll.
The… pic.twitter.com/e8w3VCMRIp
The number of unmapped voters was 1,298,779. A total of 58,36,326 notices were issued for verification. These included notices sent to 12,98,779 unmapped voters and 45,37,547 voters with logical inconsistencies.
During the verification process, 2,55,996 claims and objections were received and processed. Following hearings, a total of 24,070 voters were identified as ineligible for the final electoral roll. The names of 20,708 voters were deleted based on Form-7 applications.
Following the hearing of grievances, 2,90,497 individuals were included in the draft list, while 44,777 were excluded. Consequently, there was a net increase of 2,45,720 names in the list.
Gopalan said following the reorganization of polling stations, there are a total of 45,250 polling stations in the state. He said applications for inclusion of names (Form-6/6A), correction of details (Form-8), or deletion of names (Form-7) from the electoral roll can be submitted either online or offline. Additional CEO Sushant Kumar Mishra and Deputy CEO Dr. Lakshmiprasad Sahu, among others, were present at the press conference.
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