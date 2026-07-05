Over 20 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Following Enumeration Phase Of SIR In Odisha
Following enumeration exercise under SIR that was held between May 30 and June 28, the electoral roll now features 3.13 crore voters, reports Manoranjan Shankhua.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Names of more than 20 lakh people were deleted from the voter list following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision in Odisha.
The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls for the state on Sunday. The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said Odisha had 3.33 crore voters when the electoral roll was frozen on May 20. Following the enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that was held between May 30 and June 28, the electoral roll now features 3.13 crore voters, including 1.60 crore male, 1.53 crore female and 2,775 third gender voters, he said.
Of the 20 lakh voters whose names were excluded from the electoral roll, 8.32 lakh died, 10.07 lakh shifted elsewhere or remained absent during the exercise, and 1.58 lakh names were found registered as voters in multiple places, Gopalan said.
Besides, around 14,000 voters did not return their enumeration forms to the booth-level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration phase, he added. “The voters, whose names were not there in the draft electoral roll, can submit their claim or objection either through the BLO or through the ECINET mobile app or voters.eci.gov.in,” Gopalan informed reporters at a press conference.
He said that claims and objections will be heard till August 4 and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6. “If someone’s name does not feature in the draft voter list, then the person needs to fill up a form and submit it to poll authorities along with a declaration form and other documents,” the CEO said. Claims and objections will be received from July 5 to August 4, and 147 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 994 assistant EROs would scrutinise such cases by September 2.
If required, additional officers would be engaged from time to time to dispose of the claims and objections within the prescribed time limit, Gopalan said.
Meanwhile, the Opposition targeted the ruling BJD over the deletion of names from the voter list. The BJD not 20 lakh but 27 lakh voters' names have been deleted from the list. "Earlier, 3,40,72,744 voters were mentioned on the website. How did 3.33 crore voters become available when the SIR was started? Today, there are 3. 13 lakh voters in the list. The gap is said to be 20 lakh but it is 27 lakh. The names of seven lakh voters are being concealed. In 75 constituencies, we have more than 10,000 voters in the list but they are excluded. No voter should be excluded from their basic rights," said senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.
He said outsiders should be excluded from the voter list but those who have been residing in the state for several years should not be deprived of their right to vote. The CEO had promise that eligible voters will not be excluded. Such a large number of exclusions is a big concern," Mishra said.
Similarly, Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Das questioned the Chief Election Officer on removal of names from the voter list. "I had heard about eight lakh deaths. The CEO had told us, but some people were marked as dead when they were not present during the survey. Please provide an explanation. It is said that the addresses of 10 lakh people are not available but their information is with various departments of the government. Those who come to Odisha once a year should be identified. In a democracy, rights cannot be divided at will," he said.
The BJP said that the Opposition parties are blaming others to cover up their mistakes. "There is still enough time for those who have objections and names can still be added," said BJP leader Suratha Biswal.
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