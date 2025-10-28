Over 2 Lakh Dog Bites In Jammu Kashmir As SC Hauls Up States For Failure On Stray Dogs
Of them, over 1.14 lakh cases were reported in Kashmir and over 98000 in Jammu.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Over two lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years, official data has revealed.
Between 2022 to 2025, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the J&K Legislative Assembly that 2,12,968 dog bite cases were reported in the Union Territory. Of them, over 1.14 lakh cases were reported in Kashmir and over 98000 in Jammu.
The data comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up states and union territories for failure in complying with the August directive mandating sterilisation and immunization of stray dogs following the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
The apex court remarked that the repeated dog attacks are tarnishing the country’s image abroad.
The apex court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, barring West Bengal and Telangana, for failing to file the compliance reports.
Abdullah, who is the charge of the Housing and Urban Development department, said that sterilisation and vaccination drives have been intensified in the region. He said that a total of nearly 49000 stray dogs were sterilized and vaccinated in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023.
Of them, the two major municipalities covering the capital Srinagar and Jammu cities have sterlized and vaccinated 27,237 and 13,730 dogs, respectively. But only 161 dogs were sterilized in the rest of the civic bodies in Kashmir, and 7870 cases in Jammu.
The chief minister said that a total of three animal birth control centres exist in the Srinagar civic body, while similar centres will be established across the nine districts in the Valley.