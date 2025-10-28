ETV Bharat / state

Over 2 Lakh Dog Bites In Jammu Kashmir As SC Hauls Up States For Failure On Stray Dogs

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the J&K Legislative Assembly that 2,12,968 dog bite cases were reported in the Union Territory. ( Representational Images/Getty Images )

Srinagar: Over two lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years, official data has revealed.

Between 2022 to 2025, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the J&K Legislative Assembly that 2,12,968 dog bite cases were reported in the Union Territory. Of them, over 1.14 lakh cases were reported in Kashmir and over 98000 in Jammu.

The data comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up states and union territories for failure in complying with the August directive mandating sterilisation and immunization of stray dogs following the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The apex court remarked that the repeated dog attacks are tarnishing the country’s image abroad.