ETV Bharat / state

Over 19,000 Trees Likely To Be Felled In Uttarakhand As Sal Trees Face Pest Infestation

Dehradun: A severe insect infestation has struck the Sal forests in Dehradun where the felling of a large number of trees has become a necessity. The Uttarakhand government has sought permission from the Centre to launch a comprehensive campaign for the removal of affected trees and launch pest control measures.

According to sources, the larvae of 'Hoplocerambyx spinicornis'—commonly known as the 'Sal borer'—have caused internal damage to thousands of trees. An infestation of this insect has been detected in a large number of Sal trees across the Thano, Asarori, and Jhajra ranges of the Dehradun Forest Division. The forest department has also sought the assistance of scientists from the Forest Research Institute. The assessment revealed that a total of 19,170 trees were affected.

The larvae of 'Sal borer' have caused internal damage to thousands of trees (ETV Bharat)

A similar infestation occurred in the Thano Range during the early 1990s. The resurgence of this pest on a large scale—approximately 36 years later—raises several questions. Experts believe that climate change and shifts in the local ecosystem could be the primary factors behind this phenomenon.

Experts warn that this insect is extremely dangerous to trees. Its larvae burrow into the roots, tunnelling deep within the trunk, and inflict damage upon the xylem tissue. The xylem is the vital component responsible for transporting water and minerals from the roots to the rest of the tree. When this system is compromised, the tree gradually becomes hollow from the inside out and eventually withers away.