Over 19,000 In 45 Days: Amid SIR, Surge In Domicile Certificate Applications At Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Kolkata: Amid the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, over 19,000 applications for domicile certificates have been received at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the last 45 days.

The number far exceeds the usual monthly average of fewer than 200 requests, as cumulative figures available till February 9 show that 19,167 applications were submitted, PTI reported, quoting sources in the civic body.

Pertinently, the Election Commission on February 8 clarified that the Permanent Resident Certificate is one of the admissible eligibility documents under the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The ECI notification followed its January decision that had rejected domicile certificates as evidence of residence.

Officials and Trinamool Congress councillors said the demand for resident certificates has "shot up sharply" since the revision process began, as the document has emerged as a key proof of residence for voters whose names were either flagged or left out during the verification exercise.

Of the total applications received, 18,962 have already been forwarded to the Kolkata Police for field verification, officials said. Police have submitted 18,390 enquiry reports so far, based on which 16,925 domicile certificates have been issued from KMC offices, while 1,413 applications were rejected following adverse police verification reports, they added.

The civic body had opened dedicated counters at its headquarters and across borough offices following instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure residents do not face difficulties in securing required documentation during the revision process.

A member of the KMC mayor-in-council said the large volume of applications over such a short period has taken officials by surprise, describing the trend as "unprecedented" compared to routine demand patterns.