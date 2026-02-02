Over 190 Bangladeshis Deported From Karnataka Since 2023, Says State's Home Minister
Parameshwara said the police have identified 321 more Bangladeshis who will be deported soon.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has deported as many as 196 Bangladeshis from the state besides identifying 321 more who will be sent back soon, said the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara.
Speaking during a debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Parameshwara said the state government has deported 196 Bangladeshis since 2023. Besides, police have also identified 321 Bangladeshis, the process of deportation of whom is in different stages.
"The state police have been making every effort to identify Bangladeshis and deport them on priority. As per our information, Bangladeshis are residing in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts. We have asked police to identify them and deport them immediately," the Home Minister said.
On the Opposition's allegation that Karnataka has become a safe haven for Bangladeshis under Congress' regime, the Home Minister said,
"Data shows whose government is more vigilant. Bangladeshis sneak into West Bengal and then move on to other states. Whose responsibility is it to keep our borders safe? If the security at borders is tightened, no Bangladeshi can sneak in to our country," he said.
No Bangladeshis in Kogilu layout
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that no Bangladeshis were found to be staying at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout near Kogilu where 150 houses and sheds deemed illegal were demolished. "We have checked the details of all residents whose houses have been demolished. But we found no one from Bangladesh. Even if there are a few we will not give them houses as compensation," he said.
22,000 kg ganja seized in three years
Parameshwara said state police have seized 22,985 kg of ganja and synthetic drugs worth Rs 640 crore since May 2023. Claiming that the state government has waged a war against drugs, Parameshwara said besides seizing drugs and arresting peddlers and suppliers, the police have also been reaching out to schools and colleges to create awareness among students on the ill effects of drugs. "In three years we have reached out to about 16 lakh students," he said.
Further he said, police have been given strict instructions to mandatorily visit and inspect all new chemical laboratories and factories being set up in their respective jurisdictions.
