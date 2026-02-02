ETV Bharat / state

Over 190 Bangladeshis Deported From Karnataka Since 2023, Says State's Home Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has deported as many as 196 Bangladeshis from the state besides identifying 321 more who will be sent back soon, said the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Speaking during a debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Parameshwara said the state government has deported 196 Bangladeshis since 2023. Besides, police have also identified 321 Bangladeshis, the process of deportation of whom is in different stages.



"The state police have been making every effort to identify Bangladeshis and deport them on priority. As per our information, Bangladeshis are residing in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts. We have asked police to identify them and deport them immediately," the Home Minister said.



On the Opposition's allegation that Karnataka has become a safe haven for Bangladeshis under Congress' regime, the Home Minister said,

"Data shows whose government is more vigilant. Bangladeshis sneak into West Bengal and then move on to other states. Whose responsibility is it to keep our borders safe? If the security at borders is tightened, no Bangladeshi can sneak in to our country," he said.



No Bangladeshis in Kogilu layout

