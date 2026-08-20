ETV Bharat / state

Over 18,000 Bogus Ration Cards Uncovered As Major Food Distribution Scam Surfaces In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A government audit of the ration distribution system in Uttarakhand has uncovered a massive irregularity with over 18,000 affluent families found to be ineligible to get the ration. This has prompted the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department to cancel the ration cards of such families.

It is understood that the verification process of the state's more than 23 lakh ration cardholders enrolled in the state was conducted across the state between April 28 and June 29 this year.

Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Banshilal Rana said that the special campaign under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led to the cancellation of the ration cards that had been issued “incorrectly”.

ETV Bharat has learnt that ration cards of precisely 18, 600 families were found to be bogus and were subsequently cancelled. The verification process uncovered thousands of families living in large bungalows and owning vehicles who had nonetheless been availing themselves of free or subsidized rations for years.

Such cases were most prevalent in the districts of Nainital, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pauri. These revelations have raised questions about the ration distribution system. Taking the matter seriously, the Food Department has decided to conduct periodic verification drives in the future to ensure that the ration cards of ineligible individuals are cancelled in a timely manner.

Rana said that the department already carries out such drives once or twice a year. “Currently, the government machinery is occupied with other tasks, including the SIR. As soon as the government machinery becomes free, the campaign will be resumed across the state," he said.