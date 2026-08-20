Over 18,000 Bogus Ration Cards Uncovered As Major Food Distribution Scam Surfaces In Uttarakhand
A special campaign by the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department has detected 18,600 families ineligible to get the ration, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Dehradun: A government audit of the ration distribution system in Uttarakhand has uncovered a massive irregularity with over 18,000 affluent families found to be ineligible to get the ration. This has prompted the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department to cancel the ration cards of such families.
It is understood that the verification process of the state's more than 23 lakh ration cardholders enrolled in the state was conducted across the state between April 28 and June 29 this year.
Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Banshilal Rana said that the special campaign under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led to the cancellation of the ration cards that had been issued “incorrectly”.
ETV Bharat has learnt that ration cards of precisely 18, 600 families were found to be bogus and were subsequently cancelled. The verification process uncovered thousands of families living in large bungalows and owning vehicles who had nonetheless been availing themselves of free or subsidized rations for years.
Such cases were most prevalent in the districts of Nainital, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pauri. These revelations have raised questions about the ration distribution system. Taking the matter seriously, the Food Department has decided to conduct periodic verification drives in the future to ensure that the ration cards of ineligible individuals are cancelled in a timely manner.
Rana said that the department already carries out such drives once or twice a year. “Currently, the government machinery is occupied with other tasks, including the SIR. As soon as the government machinery becomes free, the campaign will be resumed across the state," he said.
It is understood that the high number of existing ration cardholders in Uttarakhand had hindered the issuance of new cards to those in genuine need. This was because, under Government of India regulations, new ration cards could only be issued to replace cancelled ones.
However, ineligible cardholders were failing to get their cards cancelled. Faced with a rising volume of applications for new ration cards and a number of existing cardholders that matched the allocated quota, the state government decided to verify the eligibility of current ration cardholders.
Furthermore, the government continued to receive complaints that ineligible individuals were availing themselves of free or subsidized rations.
According to the Uttarakhand Department of Food and Civil Supplies, the Government of India has allocated 12 lakh ration cards for Uttarakhand under the 'pink card' category; the eligibility criterion for this is a monthly income of less than Rs 15,000. Similarly, the 'white card' category—reserved for the poorest families—has an allocation of up to 1,84,000 cards, with a monthly income limit of Rs 4,000. Additionally, the 'yellow card' category comprises approximately 10 lakh ration cards, for which families with an annual income of up to Rs 500,000 are eligible.
Against the allocated quota, Uttarakhand has a total of more than 23 lakh ration card holders. This includes approximately 9,35,000 'Yellow Card' holders, 1,84,000 'Pink Card' holders, and 1,215,000 holders under the State Food Scheme (BPL/White Card).
District-wise number of ineligible ration cards
- Dehradun: 2,886
- Tehri Garhwal: 1,515
- Haridwar: 1,576
- Pauri Garhwal: 1,798
- Rudraprayag: 317
- Uttarkashi: 449
- Chamoli: 1,063
- Nainital: 4,247
- Bageshwar: 225
- Almora: 463
- Udham Singh Nagar: 1,926 found.
- Pithoragarh: 1,573
- Champawat: 562
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