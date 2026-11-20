ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,800 Visas Issued For Sikh 'Jatha' Bound For 'Gurdhams' In Pakistan

Amritsar: As many as 1,822 visas have been granted for the Sikh jatha travelling to Pakistan to visit Sri Nankana Sahib and other historical 'Gurdhams' (Sikh shrines) on the auspicious occasion of 'Prakash Purab' (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the newly elected president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said there is immense enthusiasm among the 'Sangat' (devotees) for the pilgrimage to Pakistan. He said the SGPC had received passports of around 8,000 pilgrims.

"Keeping the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (devotees) in mind, I traveled to Delhi to meet the High Commissioner of Pakistan. The Pakistani High Commissioner assured me that his country was prepared to issue visas to all applicants. However, the Governments of India and Punjab did not grant permission for more people to travel than the established protocol and the fixed quota of 1,800 pilgrims allowed," he said.

Dhami said in accordance with government directives, the SGPC submitted 1,828 passports to the high commission of which six applications were rejected. Consequently, a total of 1,822 pilgrims were issued visas for the journey to Pakistan.

Dhami said the group of pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on Saturday. "During the tour, the pilgrims will visit Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, and Sri Kartarpur Sahib, along with other historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan. As part of the travel preparations, all selected pilgrims will be handed over their passports, stamped with visas to ensure they can begin their journey on time," he said.

Meanwhile, several significant resolutions were passed during a meeting of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. Dhami stated SGPC made a strong appeal to both Indian and Pakistani governments to increase the quota for pilgrim groups through mutual consent, allowing a larger number of devotees to visit the historic 'Gurdhams' that were left behind in Pakistan after partition.