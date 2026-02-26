ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,800 Litre Cannabis Oil Worth Rs 200 Crore Seized In Odisha's Koraput

(Left) Ganja seized during Nandapur and (Right) the cannabis oil seized from the forest ( ETV Bharat )

Jeypore: In a major breakthrough, police seized more than 1,800 litres of cannabis oil worth over Rs 200 crores and dismantled an inter-state illegal production unit operating in a remote forest area of Odisha's Koraput district.

Police said, the illegal unit was functioning in a remote forest area near the Jalaput Reservoir under Padua police station, along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border in the district.

Acting on credible intelligence, a special team was formed under the leadership of Koraput Superintendent of Police following directions from DIG (Southern Range). The team raided the unit and seized more than 1,800 litre cannabis oil, a derivative of ganja, with a market value of over Rs 200 crore. Equipment and materials used in the preparation of cannabis oil were also confiscated.