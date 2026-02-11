Over 1800 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized At Rajasthan-Gujarat Border
A special team from the Bichhiwara police station has seized the trailer carrying the mega consignment and arrested the driver.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Dungarpur: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor supply, police in Rajasthan's Dungarpur have seized over 1800 cartons of liquor worth over Rs 2 crore from a trailer at the Rajasthan-Gujarat Ratanpur border here, police said on Wednesday.
The operation was executed by a team of police from Bichhiwara police station that seized the mega consignment of liquor manufactured in Punjab and Chandigarh and disguised as PVC powder. Police said that the consignment was being transported 800 km across the Rajasthan border to Gujarat.
Divulging further details about the case, SP Manish Kumar said that the seizure was made under Rajasthan Police's 'Operation Sanskaar' against drug trafficking. The SP said that based on credible inputs about liquor smuggling, a team of police from the Bichhiwara police station led by Inspector Kailash Soni set up a blockade at the Rajasthan-Gujarat Ratanpur border.
When the trailer coming from Udaipur was stopped at the blockade, the driver, Raghunath Gurjar, 27, a resident of Jaipur, claimed the trailer was loaded with PVC powder. However, when police removed the tarpaulin and searched the trailer, they found cartons of liquor manufactured in Punjab and Chandigarh, the SP said.
Police seized the trailer after finding no documents for the liquor transport, seized the consignment of 1,861 cartons of illicit liquor, valued at approximately Rs 21 million. Police have arrested the driver in the case. Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar stated that strict action is being taken against illegal liquor smuggling.
He informed that more than 800 cases of liquor smuggling have been registered, and more than 100 vehicles have been seized by the police in the district. Police have seized liquor worth over Rs 135 million as part of the campaign.