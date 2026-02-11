ETV Bharat / state

Over 1800 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized At Rajasthan-Gujarat Border

Dungarpur: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor supply, police in Rajasthan's Dungarpur have seized over 1800 cartons of liquor worth over Rs 2 crore from a trailer at the Rajasthan-Gujarat Ratanpur border here, police said on Wednesday.

The operation was executed by a team of police from Bichhiwara police station that seized the mega consignment of liquor manufactured in Punjab and Chandigarh and disguised as PVC powder. Police said that the consignment was being transported 800 km across the Rajasthan border to Gujarat.

Divulging further details about the case, SP Manish Kumar said that the seizure was made under Rajasthan Police's 'Operation Sanskaar' against drug trafficking. The SP said that based on credible inputs about liquor smuggling, a team of police from the Bichhiwara police station led by Inspector Kailash Soni set up a blockade at the Rajasthan-Gujarat Ratanpur border.