Over 155 Guests Including Groom Suffer Food Poisoning At Wedding In Navsari Village

Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Navsari (Gujarat): A wedding celebration in Amlasad village of Gandevi taluka in Navsari turned into a health emergency after more than 155 guests reportedly suffered food poisoning following dinner at the event.
The incident occurred on Thursday at a wedding function held in Vikas Faliya, where around 1,000 guests had gathered for the marriage of Neel, son of Bhupendrabhai Tandel. Shortly after dinner, several attendees began complaining of symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and gas. The groom was also among those affected.
According to initial information, preparations were underway for the groom’s departure to Jalalpore when guests suddenly started reporting discomfort. The menu at the function reportedly included chole-puri, paneer curry, milk halwa, dal-rice, salad, fulwadi and bhungla. Preliminary suspicion suggests that negligence in food preparation or handling may have led to the outbreak of food poisoning.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, the district health department swung into action. Patients were shifted to nearby health facilities for treatment. As many as 32 patients were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), 22 were treated at the Krishnapur Primary Health Centre (PHC), and another 22 at the Mandir Gam PHC. More than 50 others were given primary treatment locally.
Health Officer Bhavesh Patel said that a total of 155 patients sought medical treatment, out of whom around 60 remain under observation. A team from the health department has been deployed in the village, and necessary treatment is being provided to other affected individuals.
