ETV Bharat / state

Over 155 Guests Including Groom Suffer Food Poisoning At Wedding In Navsari Village

Preliminary suspicion suggests that negligence in food preparation or handling may have led to the outbreak of food poisoning. ( ETV Bharat )

Navsari (Gujarat): A wedding celebration in Amlasad village of Gandevi taluka in Navsari turned into a health emergency after more than 155 guests reportedly suffered food poisoning following dinner at the event.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a wedding function held in Vikas Faliya, where around 1,000 guests had gathered for the marriage of Neel, son of Bhupendrabhai Tandel. Shortly after dinner, several attendees began complaining of symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and gas. The groom was also among those affected.

According to initial information, preparations were underway for the groom’s departure to Jalalpore when guests suddenly started reporting discomfort. The menu at the function reportedly included chole-puri, paneer curry, milk halwa, dal-rice, salad, fulwadi and bhungla. Preliminary suspicion suggests that negligence in food preparation or handling may have led to the outbreak of food poisoning.