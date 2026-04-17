ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,500 Performers Stage Bihu Dance In Assam’s Nagaon, Earn India Book Of Records Recognition

Nagaon: Assam is celebrating Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year celebrated during the month of Bohag. A host of cultural festivities and traditional performances are organised across the state.

Amid the celebrations, a massive ensemble of over 1,500 Bihu dancers and drummers in the Puranigudam area of Nagaon performed Bihu. This is one of the largest team of artistes to perform the folk dance, which earned them a name in the India Book of Records. The record was officially acknowledged on Thursday.

The performance was organised by cultural troupe “Natyam – The Green Theater” at the Bapuji Bhawan playground, following 45 days of intensive training. More than 1,500 artists participated in the grand Bihu dance presentation.