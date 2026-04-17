Over 1,500 Performers Stage Bihu Dance In Assam’s Nagaon, Earn India Book Of Records Recognition
Amid the celebrations, a massive ensemble of over 1,500 Bihu dancers and drummers in the Puranigudam area of Nagaon performed Bihu, reports Rakibul Wahid.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Nagaon: Assam is celebrating Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year celebrated during the month of Bohag. A host of cultural festivities and traditional performances are organised across the state.
Amid the celebrations, a massive ensemble of over 1,500 Bihu dancers and drummers in the Puranigudam area of Nagaon performed Bihu. This is one of the largest team of artistes to perform the folk dance, which earned them a name in the India Book of Records. The record was officially acknowledged on Thursday.
The performance was organised by cultural troupe “Natyam – The Green Theater” at the Bapuji Bhawan playground, following 45 days of intensive training. More than 1,500 artists participated in the grand Bihu dance presentation.
Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma, along with officials from the India Book of Records, attended the event and witnessed the record-setting performance.
Bihu, Assam’s most celebrated festival, has been associated with large-scale performances. In 2023, Guinness World Records documented the largest-ever Bihu dance ensemble, where over 11,000 performers danced together for 15 minutes in Guwahati.
For centuries, Bihu celebrations were held in open agricultural fields. However, over the past four decades, this agrarian festival has evolved into a more modern format. There are now organised stage performances, which have become a central feature of the festival. Every year, thousands of Bihu events are held across Assam from mid-April to mid-May, but this year is set to be different.
Read More: