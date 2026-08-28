ETV Bharat / state

Over 150 Haryana Students Cross State Border To Himachal Pradesh Daily For Schooling Amid Teacher Shortage

Yamunanagar: More than 150 students from five to six villages in Haryana's Yamunanagar district are travelling to Himachal Pradesh every day to attend a government school despite having schools in their own state.

They walk around five kilometres daily to reach a government school in Palohri, Himachal Pradesh. For these students, the school day begins with a long walk. They leave their homes and travel nearly five kilometres on foot to reach the government school in Himachal Pradesh.

Students told ETV Bharat that government schools are available in their villages and surrounding areas in Haryana, but a shortage of teachers has forced them to seek education across the state border.

Manpreet, a student, said the daily journey to school is difficult because of the distance. Students Aksa and Monish also said they travel to the Himachal school despite the distance because they want to pursue their education.

The journey becomes difficult during the monsoon, the students said as during the rainy season, rising water levels in a river can cut off the route to the school. At times, children and villagers reportedly have to use tractor-trolleys to cross or navigate the affected route.