Over 150 Haryana Students Cross State Border To Himachal Pradesh Daily For Schooling Amid Teacher Shortage
The students reportedly walk around five kilometres daily to reach a government school in Palohri, Himachal Pradesh.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:44 AM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST
Yamunanagar: More than 150 students from five to six villages in Haryana's Yamunanagar district are travelling to Himachal Pradesh every day to attend a government school despite having schools in their own state.
They walk around five kilometres daily to reach a government school in Palohri, Himachal Pradesh. For these students, the school day begins with a long walk. They leave their homes and travel nearly five kilometres on foot to reach the government school in Himachal Pradesh.
Students told ETV Bharat that government schools are available in their villages and surrounding areas in Haryana, but a shortage of teachers has forced them to seek education across the state border.
Manpreet, a student, said the daily journey to school is difficult because of the distance. Students Aksa and Monish also said they travel to the Himachal school despite the distance because they want to pursue their education.
The journey becomes difficult during the monsoon, the students said as during the rainy season, rising water levels in a river can cut off the route to the school. At times, children and villagers reportedly have to use tractor-trolleys to cross or navigate the affected route.
According to villagers, around three government schools in the surrounding area are facing a shortage of teachers. As a result, children are travelling outside Haryana to access regular schooling.
Parent Isran Khan said that if sufficient teachers were available in Haryana's government schools, children would not need to travel to another state for education.
Another resident, Hasandeen, said constructing a bridge over the river could significantly reduce the difficulties faced by students during the monsoon.
Education officials said the shortage of teachers is partly due to the teacher transfer policy. Education Officer Ashok Kumar said efforts were underway at the departmental level to address the shortage and that necessary steps were being taken to improve the situation.
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