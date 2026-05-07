ETV Bharat / state

Over 150 children Fall Ill After 'Consuming Mid-Day Meal' In Bihar's Saharsa

Saharsa: More than 150 children were taken ill after allegedly consuming food that was part of the mid-day meal in a school in Bihar’s Saharsa district, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at a middle school in Baluaha village of the district.

The official said that 105 children were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, while around 50 students were admitted to Mahishi Public Health Centre.

“We received information that several children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Baluaha. The children were initially treated at the primary health centre, but later, many were referred to the Sadar Hospital,” Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar told reporters.