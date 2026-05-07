Over 150 children Fall Ill After 'Consuming Mid-Day Meal' In Bihar's Saharsa
The incident took place at a middle school in Baluaha village where a snake was allegedly found in the meal as per parents.
By PTI
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Saharsa: More than 150 children were taken ill after allegedly consuming food that was part of the mid-day meal in a school in Bihar’s Saharsa district, a senior official said.
The incident occurred at a middle school in Baluaha village of the district.
The official said that 105 children were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, while around 50 students were admitted to Mahishi Public Health Centre.
“We received information that several children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Baluaha. The children were initially treated at the primary health centre, but later, many were referred to the Sadar Hospital,” Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar told reporters.
“According to doctors, the health condition of the children has improved, but they will be kept under observation for some time. There is no need to panic. Some kids are having mild fever. They are being treated accordingly,” Kumar said.
Meanwhile, family members of some children claimed that a snake was found in the meal, but the authorities have not yet made any comment on it.
A victim student also corroborated the parents' claims saying, ''There was a snake found in the school meal; everyone had already eaten it, including some children from one class.''
There was no word from the school authorities or the local administration about the incident.