Over 15 Cr Devotees Visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir Since Consecration, Donations Cross Rs 500 Cr
Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives donations amounting to Rs 8 to 10 lakh daily from devotees at its collection boxes and counters.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been regularly drawing a huge crowd of devotees along with receiving substantial offerings. Since its consecration on January 22, 2024, the temple has registered 15 crore devotees and received donations exceeding Rs 500 crore.
Of this, around Rs 150 crore was collected from donation boxes, while the remaining Rs 350 crore was received via online channels and counters. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust states that the donations have been kept secure through a transparent system and the funds will be utilised for temple maintenance, service activities and future projects.
To streamline the donation process, six large donation boxes have been installed and a dozen more are placed at the other temples within the complex. Four collection counters have also been set up where devotees can make cash donations as per their wishes and receive computerised receipts.
According to information provided by the Trust, the Ram Mandir currently receives a donation of Rs 8 to 10 lakh daily at its donation boxes and counters.
Devotees often drop money directly into the donation boxes upon visiting Ram Lalla while donations made at the counters involve obtaining receipts. To ensure transparency, the entire donation process takes place under CCTV surveillance.
After counting the donations, funds are deposited into the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. A specialised agency has been appointed for counting the money and half a dozen personnel, working in two shifts, handle the counting process. Additionally, officials designated by the Trust and employees from the State Bank of India assist in the process. The area where the money is counted is equipped with CCTVs that include voice recording capability.
The money is deposited into the bank account daily, adhering to prescribed limits, while any remaining funds are sealed in a bag and securely stored.
An audit of the funds received by the Trust, whether through online channels, cheques, UPI, or donation boxes, is conducted every six months. Chartered Accountants have been appointed for this purpose, and the process also involves internal bank staff and officials. This audit entails a detailed accounting of every single rupee, covering both income and expenditure, the Trust informed.
These financial records are presented to the Trust and placed before its office-bearers during meetings. Officials, including Trust general secretary Champat Rai, consistently ensure that every penny is accurately accounted for and that no irregularity occurs.
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