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Over 15 Cr Devotees Visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir Since Consecration, Donations Cross Rs 500 Cr

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been regularly drawing a huge crowd of devotees along with receiving substantial offerings. Since its consecration on January 22, 2024, the temple has registered 15 crore devotees and received donations exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Of this, around Rs 150 crore was collected from donation boxes, while the remaining Rs 350 crore was received via online channels and counters. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust states that the donations have been kept secure through a transparent system and the funds will be utilised for temple maintenance, service activities and future projects.

To streamline the donation process, six large donation boxes have been installed and a dozen more are placed at the other temples within the complex. Four collection counters have also been set up where devotees can make cash donations as per their wishes and receive computerised receipts.

According to information provided by the Trust, the Ram Mandir currently receives a donation of Rs 8 to 10 lakh daily at its donation boxes and counters.

Devotees often drop money directly into the donation boxes upon visiting Ram Lalla while donations made at the counters involve obtaining receipts. To ensure transparency, the entire donation process takes place under CCTV surveillance.