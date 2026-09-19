ETV Bharat / state

Over 13 Lakh Apply For Pensions In Andhra Pradesh As Deadline Ends

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairs the state Cabinet meeting with officials at the Secretariat in Amaravati ( IANS )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has received a total of 13.40 lakh applications for social security pensions with old-age pension applicants accounting for 6.80 lakh. The deadline for submitting the applications ended at 9 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026. The application process began on September 7. According to official data, a total of 13.40 lakh applications were received for the pension scheme of which the highest 6.80 lakh were received for the old-age pension category. Another 2.95 lakh applications were received for widow pensions while 1.84 lakh people applied for pensions for persons with disabilities. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during an inspection of a drone project aimed at transporting essential medicines and medical equipment for emergency treatment to remote agency areas (IANS)