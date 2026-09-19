Over 13 Lakh Apply For Pensions In Andhra Pradesh As Deadline Ends
The deadline for the submission of the applications that began on September 7, ended at 9 PM on Friday.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has received a total of 13.40 lakh applications for social security pensions with old-age pension applicants accounting for 6.80 lakh.
The deadline for submitting the applications ended at 9 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026. The application process began on September 7.
According to official data, a total of 13.40 lakh applications were received for the pension scheme of which the highest 6.80 lakh were received for the old-age pension category. Another 2.95 lakh applications were received for widow pensions while 1.84 lakh people applied for pensions for persons with disabilities.
Applications were also received from 58,000 cobblers, 48,000 'Dappu'(drum) artists, and 29,000 fishermen. Besides, 15,000 applications were received for toddy tappers' pensions and 18,000 for handloom weavers' pensions. Likewise, 7,500 single women and 736 transgender individuals also applied for pensions. The remaining applications fell under other pension categories.
The scrutiny of these applications is scheduled to be completed by September 24. New pensions will be sanctioned subject to subsequent government approval while distribution to beneficiaries is scheduled for October 1.
Soon after the deadline for the submission of the applications ended, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chaired a meeting regarding pension distribution at the Secretariat on Friday night. Officials from SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty), an autonomous body under the Rural Development Department and the Village and Ward Secretariats briefed the Chief Minister on the details of applications received across various categories.
Given the government's earlier announcement to distribute pensions in a phased manner, it is believed that opinions on this matter will once again be sought from ministers and MLAs.
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