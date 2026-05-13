Over 11.8 Lakh Devotees Visit Char Dham Shrines In Uttarakhand As Pilgrimage Rush Increases
Authorities strengthened pilgrim safety arrangements at Gaurikund with regulated bathing zones, while two vehicles were seized by police for fake escort misuse and drunk driving.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Uttarkashi/Chamoli/Rudraprayag: Char Dham Yatra 2026 is witnessing a surge in devotee footfall crossing 11.80 lakh within days of the pilgrimage season. Official figures show that more than 68,816 devotees visited the four Himalayan shrines on May 12 alone.
Among the four shrines, Kedarnath witnessed the highest footfall on the day, with 25,404 pilgrims offering prayers at the temple situated in the midst of the Himalayas. The devotees included 12,750 men, 12,511 women and 138 children. Five foreign pilgrims, including four men and one woman, were also among the visitors. So far, 4,91,155 devotees have visited Kedarnath shrine this season.
At Badrinath Dham, 18,090 pilgrims paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal on Monday. The devotees included 11,010 men, 5,926 women and 1,154 children. With this, the total number of pilgrims visiting Badrinath has reached 3,02,821.
Yamunotri Dham recorded 12,722 devotees on May 12, including 6,691 men, 5,658 women and 373 children. The total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has now climbed to 1,94,075.
Similarly, 12,600 devotees reached Gangotri Dham on Monday. The figure included 6,594 men, 5,795 women and 211 children. So far, 1,92,022 pilgrims have visited the Gangotri shrine.
Officials said that together, Yamunotri and Gangotri have received 3,86,097 devotees this year, while the cumulative footfall across all four shrines has touched 11,80,043.
Meanwhile, authorities in Gaurikund intensified safety measures for pilgrims. Passengers bathing at unsafe and risky spots along the Mandakini riverbank were removed by the administration and advised to use only designated bathing areas.
To improve convenience and safety for pilgrims, arrangements at the Tapt Kund in Gaurikund have been streamlined with separate bathing facilities for men and women. Changing rooms have also been set up to ensure a clean and organised environment for devotees.
Police on the Kedarnath Yatra route also carried out strict enforcement drives. During checking at Sonprayag, police intercepted a Haryana-registered Scorpio vehicle bearing illegal police-style red-blue beacons, hooter and escort markings. Officials said the driver was allegedly misusing the fake police identity to avoid toll taxes and intimidate other travellers. Acting on the instructions of Sonprayag SHO Rakendra Kathait, police seized the vehicle immediately.
In another action, police seized a Rajasthan-registered Swift car after its driver was found driving under the influence of alcohol. After a breath analyser test confirmed alcohol consumption, action was initiated against the driver on the spot.
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