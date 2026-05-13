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Over 11.8 Lakh Devotees Visit Char Dham Shrines In Uttarakhand As Pilgrimage Rush Increases

Uttarkashi/Chamoli/Rudraprayag: Char Dham Yatra 2026 is witnessing a surge in devotee footfall crossing 11.80 lakh within days of the pilgrimage season. Official figures show that more than 68,816 devotees visited the four Himalayan shrines on May 12 alone.

Among the four shrines, Kedarnath witnessed the highest footfall on the day, with 25,404 pilgrims offering prayers at the temple situated in the midst of the Himalayas. The devotees included 12,750 men, 12,511 women and 138 children. Five foreign pilgrims, including four men and one woman, were also among the visitors. So far, 4,91,155 devotees have visited Kedarnath shrine this season.

At Badrinath Dham, 18,090 pilgrims paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal on Monday. The devotees included 11,010 men, 5,926 women and 1,154 children. With this, the total number of pilgrims visiting Badrinath has reached 3,02,821.

Yamunotri Dham recorded 12,722 devotees on May 12, including 6,691 men, 5,658 women and 373 children. The total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has now climbed to 1,94,075.

Similarly, 12,600 devotees reached Gangotri Dham on Monday. The figure included 6,594 men, 5,795 women and 211 children. So far, 1,92,022 pilgrims have visited the Gangotri shrine.