ETV Bharat / state

Over 10,000 NDPS Cases Pending In J&K Courts As Drug Seizures Touch Rs 18.49 Crore In 2026

Srinagar: Over 10,000 narcotics-related cases are pending in courts across Jammu and Kashmir, exposing mounting pressure on the criminal justice system even as authorities intensify their crackdown on drug trafficking networks in the Union Territory.

According to officials, 10,956 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are currently pending before various courts, including 6,156 matters before five Special NDPS Courts functioning in Jammu and Kashmir. They revealed this after reviewing enforcement and prosecution efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the Union Territory.

IGP Crime Sarah Rizvi said police have registered 542 NDPS cases so far in 2026, leading to the arrest of 716 persons and seizure of nearly 640 kilograms of narcotics valued at around Rs 18.49 crore.

Police officials destroying poppy in Kashmir. (Special Arrangement)

She said authorities have also witnessed a rise in cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics. Officials said 31 such cases were registered this year compared to 19 during the corresponding period last year.

Senior officials said law enforcement agencies are now focusing on both backward and forward linkages in drug trafficking cases to dismantle larger interstate networks operating in the region. In 24 cases, investigators established such linkages, resulting in the attachment of properties worth Rs 53.77 lakh and freezing of bank accounts containing Rs 22.63 lakh, officials said.

Authorities have also begun using non-criminal measures against alleged drug offenders. Between January and March this year, officials recommended the cancellation of 489 driving licences and the suspension of 700 vehicle registrations linked to narcotics-related activities. Officials said delays in trials remain a major concern. In 2025, 1,991 NDPS cases were instituted while courts disposed of only 483.