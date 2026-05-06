Over 10,000 NDPS Cases Pending In J&K Courts As Drug Seizures Touch Rs 18.49 Crore In 2026
Officials say law enforcement agencies are focused on backward and forward linkages in drug trafficking cases to dismantle larger interstate networks operating in the region.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Over 10,000 narcotics-related cases are pending in courts across Jammu and Kashmir, exposing mounting pressure on the criminal justice system even as authorities intensify their crackdown on drug trafficking networks in the Union Territory.
According to officials, 10,956 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are currently pending before various courts, including 6,156 matters before five Special NDPS Courts functioning in Jammu and Kashmir. They revealed this after reviewing enforcement and prosecution efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the Union Territory.
IGP Crime Sarah Rizvi said police have registered 542 NDPS cases so far in 2026, leading to the arrest of 716 persons and seizure of nearly 640 kilograms of narcotics valued at around Rs 18.49 crore.
She said authorities have also witnessed a rise in cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics. Officials said 31 such cases were registered this year compared to 19 during the corresponding period last year.
Senior officials said law enforcement agencies are now focusing on both backward and forward linkages in drug trafficking cases to dismantle larger interstate networks operating in the region. In 24 cases, investigators established such linkages, resulting in the attachment of properties worth Rs 53.77 lakh and freezing of bank accounts containing Rs 22.63 lakh, officials said.
Authorities have also begun using non-criminal measures against alleged drug offenders. Between January and March this year, officials recommended the cancellation of 489 driving licences and the suspension of 700 vehicle registrations linked to narcotics-related activities. Officials said delays in trials remain a major concern. In 2025, 1,991 NDPS cases were instituted while courts disposed of only 483.
Data showed that out of 1,435 prosecution witnesses who attended court proceedings, only 839 were examined, while 596 returned without examination because of procedural and scheduling issues.
The administration is exploring measures to reduce delays, including recording statements of government witnesses through video conferencing when officials are transferred outside their districts, officials said. Authorities are also reviewing acquittals in NDPS cases to identify lapses in investigation and prosecution.
Prosecution agencies, they said, challenged 91 bail orders in intermediate and commercial quantity cases during 2025 and 57 more during 2026 so far. Conviction figures stood at 135 in 2024, 140 in 2025 and 23 so far this year, according to official data.
Officials said enforcement agencies have been directed to take stricter action in cases involving seizure of vehicles under Section 52A of the NDPS Act and strengthen scrutiny of financial transactions linked to drug trafficking.
At the same time, the administration is expanding rehabilitation and counselling facilities for people affected by substance abuse. Officials said efforts are underway to train counsellors across schools, colleges, primary health centres and rural areas through self-help groups and mental health professionals.
Authorities have also directed district administrations to ensure that inpatient facilities remain functional in drug de-addiction centres operating in district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.
The latest enforcement review comes weeks after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan' on April 11 this year, calling for a coordinated campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in the Union Territory. The initiative focuses on public awareness, rehabilitation, stricter law enforcement and community participation, with officials describing substance abuse as one of the biggest social challenges facing the region.
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