ETV Bharat / state

Over 10,000 Devotees Chant 'Vishnu Sahasranama' In Telangana, Set Guinness World Record

Hyderabad: A Guinness World Record title was set after more than 10,000 devotees participated in a mass chanting of the 'Vishnu Sahasranama' (the 1,000 divine names of Lord Vishnu) at the Statue of Equality located in Ramanagaram complex in Muchintal in Shamshabad mandal of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday.

A representative from the Guinness World Records, after observing these remarkable proceedings, presented a certificate of recognition to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, who organised the event.

The 'Vishnu Sahasranama' was held on the third day of the event on Tuesday. Swamy had called upon everyone to dedicate their time to divine endeavours. During this, a large number of devotees participated in the 'Teerthagoshthi' (a devotional assembly) and offered prayers to Lord Narasimha along with participating in the 'Aarati'.

Performances by folk artists and 'Sankeertana' (devotional singing) groups captivated the audience.

The event was organised as part of the 'Yathindra Saptati' celebrations marking Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji's 70th Thirunakshatra (birth anniversary) festivities.