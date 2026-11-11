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Over 10,000 Devotees Chant 'Vishnu Sahasranama' In Telangana, Set Guinness World Record

The mass chanting was organised as part of celebrations marking Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji's 70th birth anniversary festivities.

Over 10,000 Devotees Chant 'Vishnu Sahasranama' In Telangana, Set Guinness World Record
Chinna Jeeyar Swamy receiving certificate from Guinness World Record representative (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST

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Hyderabad: A Guinness World Record title was set after more than 10,000 devotees participated in a mass chanting of the 'Vishnu Sahasranama' (the 1,000 divine names of Lord Vishnu) at the Statue of Equality located in Ramanagaram complex in Muchintal in Shamshabad mandal of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday.

A representative from the Guinness World Records, after observing these remarkable proceedings, presented a certificate of recognition to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, who organised the event.

The 'Vishnu Sahasranama' was held on the third day of the event on Tuesday. Swamy had called upon everyone to dedicate their time to divine endeavours. During this, a large number of devotees participated in the 'Teerthagoshthi' (a devotional assembly) and offered prayers to Lord Narasimha along with participating in the 'Aarati'.

Performances by folk artists and 'Sankeertana' (devotional singing) groups captivated the audience.

The event was organised as part of the 'Yathindra Saptati' celebrations marking Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji's 70th Thirunakshatra (birth anniversary) festivities.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy also unveiled books published under the auspices of the 'Jiva' (Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy) research division.

On the occasion, Padma Shri awardee Dr A S Narayana, recognised for his social service, along with several other social activists, were honoured.

The event was attended by Ahobila Jeeyar Swamy, Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy, My Home Group Chairman Jupally Rameswar Rao, and Erneni Rama Rao, an advisor to the Jeeyar organisations.

Also Read

  1. Apna Ghar Ashram At Bharatpur Enters Guinness Book Of World Records
  2. Ujjain Sets New World Record With 1500 Damru Vadak

TAGGED:

CHINNA JEEYAR SWAMY
GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
VISHNU CHANTING ENTERS GUINNESS
MASS CHANTING OF VISHNU SAHASRANAMA

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