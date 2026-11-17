ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,000 Injection Vials Worth More Than Rs 1 Crore Missing At Jodhpur Hospital, SOG Probe Likely

Jodhpur: A suspected scam involving expensive Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections supplied to patients at Umaid Hospital, affiliated with Dr S N Medical College in Jodhpur, could be much bigger than initially believed. The medical college administration suspects that the alleged irregularities may not be limited to one hospital and that several people could be involved.

The administration is preparing to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG), a specialised police investigation agency. Medical College Principal Dr B S Jodha has already met Jodhpur Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia to discuss the matter.

Dr Jodha said the case could be much larger than anticipated, with a possibility that large quantities of these expensive injections may have gone missing from several hospitals. The administration is considering referring the entire matter to the SOG for investigation.

The medical college principal has assigned the investigation to Additional Principal Dr Anurag Singh.

So far, records of more than 1,000 injection vials have not been traced. Their estimated value is over Rs 1 crore. The amount involved could increase as the investigation progresses.

However, no individual has been held responsible so far, and the medical college administration has said that the inquiry is still underway.

Dr Jodha confirmed that two employees had been placed under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) pending further action.

According to the college principal, these expensive injections are supplied to several hospitals, making it necessary to investigate whether similar irregularities have occurred elsewhere.

The administration is examining records at other major government hospitals, including MDM Hospital and MGH, apart from Umaid Hospital.

The principal said the alleged removal of such a large number of expensive injections could not have been carried out by a single person. He suspected that an organised network might be involved.

The investigation is focusing on where the missing injections were used, who received them and how they were issued from hospital counters.