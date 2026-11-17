Over 1,000 Injection Vials Worth More Than Rs 1 Crore Missing At Jodhpur Hospital, SOG Probe Likely
The administration is preparing to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG), a specialised police investigation agency.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Jodhpur: A suspected scam involving expensive Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections supplied to patients at Umaid Hospital, affiliated with Dr S N Medical College in Jodhpur, could be much bigger than initially believed. The medical college administration suspects that the alleged irregularities may not be limited to one hospital and that several people could be involved.
The administration is preparing to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG), a specialised police investigation agency. Medical College Principal Dr B S Jodha has already met Jodhpur Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia to discuss the matter.
Dr Jodha said the case could be much larger than anticipated, with a possibility that large quantities of these expensive injections may have gone missing from several hospitals. The administration is considering referring the entire matter to the SOG for investigation.
The medical college principal has assigned the investigation to Additional Principal Dr Anurag Singh.
So far, records of more than 1,000 injection vials have not been traced. Their estimated value is over Rs 1 crore. The amount involved could increase as the investigation progresses.
However, no individual has been held responsible so far, and the medical college administration has said that the inquiry is still underway.
Dr Jodha confirmed that two employees had been placed under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) pending further action.
According to the college principal, these expensive injections are supplied to several hospitals, making it necessary to investigate whether similar irregularities have occurred elsewhere.
The administration is examining records at other major government hospitals, including MDM Hospital and MGH, apart from Umaid Hospital.
The principal said the alleged removal of such a large number of expensive injections could not have been carried out by a single person. He suspected that an organised network might be involved.
The investigation is focusing on where the missing injections were used, who received them and how they were issued from hospital counters.
Under the government supply system, IVIG injections are provided free of cost to eligible patients. The government purchases them at approximately Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,500 per vial.
At these rates, the estimated value of more than 1,000 unaccounted vials exceeds Rs 1 crore.
The inability to trace records of such a large quantity of injections has prompted the medical college administration to consider handing over the case to a specialised police investigation agency.
The case came to light on September 20 when an employee working under the UTB arrangement at the hospital approached Drug Distribution Centre (DDC) Counter No. 9 to collect an IVIG injection.
However, the employee was informed that an injection had already been issued in his name a day earlier.
A following examination of the records revealed that several injections had previously been issued in the employee's name. Some of these injections were recorded as having been issued on dates when the employee was on leave.
The employee then submitted a written complaint to the hospital superintendent, bringing the suspected irregularities to the administration's attention.
IVIG injections are used to treat patients with certain viral infections and other medical conditions in which ready-made antibodies are required.
The treatment provides patients with antibodies that help their immune systems fight infections and other diseases. These injections can be critical for patients who cannot produce sufficient antibodies on their own.
The suspected misuse of these expensive medicines has prompted the hospital administration to initiate a detailed investigation.
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