ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Tourists Stranded At Damoh Waterfall In Rajasthan Rescued During Late Night Operation

Dholpur: Authorities have safely evacuated over 100 people who who had visited the famous Damoh Waterfall located in the Sarmathura subdivision in Rajasthan and were stranded after heavy rains. The rescue operation lasted around four hours during late in the night on Saturday.

As soon as the officials received the information, rescue teams were pressed into service to evacuate the tourists. The operation was jointly carried out by police and local administration. Officials said that due to their timely intervention no casualties were reported in the incident.

Sarmathura Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Kumar said that the stranded people were rescued with the assistance of local villagers and the SDRF team.

A large number of young men had visited the waterfall and as they were returning heavy rains in the area triggered a rapid runoff from the hilly terrain resulting in the rise in the water level in the nearby stream.

Due to the surge in water level, around 70 to 100 people were stranded midway and their chances of exit from the place were blocked after rise in water level in the stream. The water flow in the stream that lies on the route of the waterfall usually remains less and during heavy rains it runs at full spate.