Over 100 Protesters File Nominations For Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll

Hyderabad: As many as 211 candidates filed papers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11 as filing of nominations concluded on Monday, official sources said.

On October 21, the last date for filing nominations, a total of 117 candidates filed their papers, an official release said on Wednesday.

A total of 321 nominations were filed by 211 candidates, with some of them filing two sets of nominations.

Some of the nominations were filed by individuals "affected" in the land acquisition for the projects, such as the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR).

As per the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

The nominations were received at the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet.