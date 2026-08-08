Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad At Satyanarayan Puja In Bihar's Saharsa
Several people developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the prasad, according to local residents.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Saharsa: More than 100 people, including women, men and children, reportedly fell ill after consuming prasad served during a Satyanarayan Puja in Sardhiha village of Saharsa district.
Several people developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the prasad, according to local residents.
“Everyone appears to have suffered food poisoning after consuming something. They are complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. A medical team has been deployed following the information, and around 50 people have been treated so far. The team is continuously monitoring the situation,” said Dr Ashish Kumar, In-charge Medical Officer, Sub-Divisional Hospital, Simri Bakhtiyarpur.
The puja was organised in the village on Thursday evening, after which devotees and other residents consumed the prasad. The following day, people from several households began complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.
As the number of people falling ill increased, villagers informed officials at the subdivision hospital. Some residents initially purchased medicines from local medical stores, but their condition reportedly deteriorated.
"There was a puja in the village on Thursday. Everyone had taken the prasad. All those who ate the prasad have fallen ill. Everyone was taking medicines from the medical store, but the situation started worsening. More than 100 people are sick, " said a villager
A judicial officer who visited the village and observed the condition of the affected residents reportedly alerted the health department, following which a medical team was sent to the area.
Following the information, a health department team reached Sardhiha village and began conducting door-to-door examinations of patients. Some people with more serious symptoms were taken outside the village for treatment, while the health team set up a camp in the village to provide medicines and necessary medical care.
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