ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad At Satyanarayan Puja In Bihar's Saharsa

Saharsa: More than 100 people, including women, men and children, reportedly fell ill after consuming prasad served during a Satyanarayan Puja in Sardhiha village of Saharsa district.

Several people developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the prasad, according to local residents.

“Everyone appears to have suffered food poisoning after consuming something. They are complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. A medical team has been deployed following the information, and around 50 people have been treated so far. The team is continuously monitoring the situation,” said Dr Ashish Kumar, In-charge Medical Officer, Sub-Divisional Hospital, Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

The puja was organised in the village on Thursday evening, after which devotees and other residents consumed the prasad. The following day, people from several households began complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.