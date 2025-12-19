ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Cows Die Under Mysterious Circumstances At Gokul Gaushala In Rajasthan; Politics Heats Up

Sri Ganganagar: The district administration here in Rajasthan has swung into action after more than 100 cows died under suspicious circumstances at Gokul Gaushala in Bhompura village over the last one week.

Thursday afternoon, District Collector Manju reached the Gaushala (cow shelter) to inspect the situation. "The matter has been taken very seriously. The state government has provided a grant of Rs 64 lakh to the cow shelter this year."

There has been no negligence on part of the government, Manju clarified.

Meanwhile, samples of suspicious and spoiled fodder kept at the cow shelter have been sent for testing. Prima facie, it is believed that the cows may have died due to severe cold and contaminated fodder. However, authorities said the real cause of death will be confirmed only after the report is received.