Over 100 Cows Die Under Mysterious Circumstances At Gokul Gaushala In Rajasthan; Politics Heats Up
District Collector said Rs 64 lakh grant has been provided to the Gaushala this year and there has been no negligence on part of government.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST
Sri Ganganagar: The district administration here in Rajasthan has swung into action after more than 100 cows died under suspicious circumstances at Gokul Gaushala in Bhompura village over the last one week.
Thursday afternoon, District Collector Manju reached the Gaushala (cow shelter) to inspect the situation. "The matter has been taken very seriously. The state government has provided a grant of Rs 64 lakh to the cow shelter this year."
There has been no negligence on part of the government, Manju clarified.
Meanwhile, samples of suspicious and spoiled fodder kept at the cow shelter have been sent for testing. Prima facie, it is believed that the cows may have died due to severe cold and contaminated fodder. However, authorities said the real cause of death will be confirmed only after the report is received.
During the inspection, a team of veterinarians conducted autopsy of the dead cows in presence of ADM Ashok Sangwa, SDM Subhash Chandra Chaudhary and Tehsildar Harshita Midha. "Viscera samples of the cows were collected. Samples of the spoiled fodder have also been sent for laboratory examination. A special committee has been formed under ADM Ashok Sangwa of Anupgarh to monitor the entire case," the Collector said.
The official further slammed the Gaushala management for "failing" to inform the administration in time. "This is a serious lapse. The government had already provided Rs 64 lakh grant to the shelter. Any official, employee or management member found guilty will face strict action," the Collector warned.
Also, a new executive committee has been formed to handle the management of the cow shelter and prevent such incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, the incident has triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition leaders, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "doing politics in the name of cows".
Congress district president and MLA Rupinder Singh Kunner, BJP district president Sharanpal Singh, former MLA Balbir Luthra, and other public representatives visited the Gaushala.
Kunner demanded strict action against those responsible and said, "BJP is doing politics in the name of cows." On the other hand, the saffron party leaders have also demanded an impartial probe into the matter.
