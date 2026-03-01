Over 10 Tremors In A Week In North Bengal, Sikkim Alarm Scientists
As per Sikkim State Relief Commissioner office, between February 9 and 27, nearly 57 earthquakes were reported in Sikkim and the northern region.
By Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Siliguri: A string of tremors over a week has unsettled life across the eastern Himalayas, with residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal, along with neighbouring Sikkim, gripped by fear. The repeated earthquakes have raised concerns among both scientists and officials of the administration.
According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the past week has seen an unusual spike in both the frequency and intensity of seismic activity in Sikkim and adjoining areas of north Bengal. More than 10 small to moderate tremors have been recorded in the past seven days alone.
Over a 20-day period, the number has crossed 50. Between February 26 and 27, multiple quakes were reported in Sikkim. On February 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 tremor hit Gyalshing district at 11.34 am. The same day, at around 12.17 pm, another quake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Mangan district. In the early hours of February 27, two more tremors, measuring 4.3 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale, were recorded near Gangtok.
The impact was directly felt across north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. The frequent tremors triggered panic among tourists and residents across the region.
Data shared by the Sikkim State Relief Commissioner’s office indicates that between February 9 and February 27, a total of 57 earthquakes were recorded in Sikkim and adjoining borders of Nepal and Bhutan, with 41 of those originating within Sikkim itself. The figures have sparked concerns within the state’s administrative establishment.
Geologists, however, point out that the Himalayan belt lies along the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world. The recurring tremors are being linked to activity along the Teesta fault line.
Speaking on the situation, Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, an official of Sikkim’s Relief and Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said, “Earthquakes in the Himalayan mountainous region are a common phenomenon. The strongest tremor in this period was felt last Thursday in Gyalshing, which was of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale.”
Bhutia urged residents to remain calm and follow the “Drop, Cover and Hold” protocol during an earthquake. “If you are indoors, take shelter under sturdy furniture, protect your head and hold on until the shaking stops. After that, move quickly to an open area away from buildings, trees and electric poles,” he advised.
The senior official also recommended switching off gas and electricity connections and refraining from spreading rumours. Stressing on preparedness, he said families should identify safe spots and evacuation routes in advance. Loose furniture should be secured, and heavy objects should not be placed overhead, as falling debris can pose serious risks.
On institutional preparedness, he said that since February 9, coordination with the state's Education Department has been strengthened to promote earthquake safety awareness in schools. Regular mock drills are being conducted, teachers have been designated as nodal officers, disaster management clubs are being formed in schools, and safety guideline booklets have been distributed. At the grassroots level, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) are continuing awareness drives.
However, not all experts view the recent surge in tremors as routine.
Professor Ranjan Ray of Geography at North Bengal University warned, “Earlier in a survey, the Bureau of Indian Standards had stated that Sikkim along with Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts have shifted from Seismic Zone-4 to Seismic Zone-6. This means the region has become extremely earthquake-prone.
On one hand, there is increasing activity between the Eurasian and Indian plates. On the other, continuous unplanned construction in the hills and unplanned and multiple dams of the Teesta river are further increasing the tendency of earthquakes. I believe this trend of increased seismic activity will intensify.”
Another researcher, Professor Debashis Chakraborty, said, “The Himalayas are a young fold mountain system and are extremely fragile in nature. That is why earthquakes here become a major concern. Given the current positioning of the plates, the tendency of earthquakes will increase.”
Echoing similar concerns, Parthapratim Ray, Professor of Geography at Siliguri College said, “The way construction is taking place in the hills in the name of development is further increasing the fragility of the land and tendency of earthquakes. Cutting hills for roads and tunnels, multiple dams on the Teesta river are making the region more seismically active.”
Although authorities maintain there is no immediate cause for alarm, scientists point out that the steadily increasing number of tremors has renewed an old and uneasy reminder that the eastern Himalayas remain a living, shifting landscape where geology and human ambition increasingly intersect.
