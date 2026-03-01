ETV Bharat / state

Over 10 Tremors In A Week In North Bengal, Sikkim Alarm Scientists

By Subhadeep Roy Nandi

Siliguri: A string of tremors over a week has unsettled life across the eastern Himalayas, with residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal, along with neighbouring Sikkim, gripped by fear. The repeated earthquakes have raised concerns among both scientists and officials of the administration.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the past week has seen an unusual spike in both the frequency and intensity of seismic activity in Sikkim and adjoining areas of north Bengal. More than 10 small to moderate tremors have been recorded in the past seven days alone.

Over a 20-day period, the number has crossed 50. Between February 26 and 27, multiple quakes were reported in Sikkim. On February 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 tremor hit Gyalshing district at 11.34 am. The same day, at around 12.17 pm, another quake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Mangan district. In the early hours of February 27, two more tremors, measuring 4.3 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale, were recorded near Gangtok.

The impact was directly felt across north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. The frequent tremors triggered panic among tourists and residents across the region.

Data shared by the Sikkim State Relief Commissioner’s office indicates that between February 9 and February 27, a total of 57 earthquakes were recorded in Sikkim and adjoining borders of Nepal and Bhutan, with 41 of those originating within Sikkim itself. The figures have sparked concerns within the state’s administrative establishment.

Geologists, however, point out that the Himalayan belt lies along the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world. The recurring tremors are being linked to activity along the Teesta fault line.

Speaking on the situation, Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, an official of Sikkim’s Relief and Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said, “Earthquakes in the Himalayan mountainous region are a common phenomenon. The strongest tremor in this period was felt last Thursday in Gyalshing, which was of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale.”

Bhutia urged residents to remain calm and follow the “Drop, Cover and Hold” protocol during an earthquake. “If you are indoors, take shelter under sturdy furniture, protect your head and hold on until the shaking stops. After that, move quickly to an open area away from buildings, trees and electric poles,” he advised.