ETV Bharat / state

Over 1 Lakh Stray Dogs In J&K Urban Areas, 2 Lakh Dog Bites Reported Despite Government Efforts

Srinagar: More than one lakh dogs were counted in urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, with Srinagar city alone having over 60,000 stray dogs. Despite multiple efforts by the government, including sterilisation and vaccination programs, more than two lakh dog bite cases were recorded in two years, raising public safety concerns across the region.

The startling figures were revealed by the Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) in reply to a question by ruling party legislator Tanvir Sadiq in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The department, whose ministry portfolio is held by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said that according to a population survey of the canines conducted in 2023, the number of stray dogs estimated in major urban centres of the UT are 1,52,775, and Srinagar city alone has 64,416 stray dogs.

No fresh population survey has been conducted after 2023 to know the exact number of stray dogs, which have probably increased manifold in the last two years.

With the increasing number of stray dogs in the union territory’s urban centres, the dog bite cases have also taken a spike despite the government claiming to have launched birth control programmes for these canines.

According to the health department, Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 2,06,460 dog bite cases in 2024 and 2025. In the Jammu division alone, 1,26,844 cases were recorded during this period, with incidents rising from 54,863 in 2024 to 71,981 in 2025.