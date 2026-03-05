Over 1.4 Tonnes Of Suspected Paneer Seized In Surat, Factory Manager Held
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Surat: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gujarat Police exposed a major racket during a raid in the Pandesara area. A total of 1,401 kg of suspected paneer, along with machinery used for its production, was seized from a factory in Bhidbhanjan Society. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 28.44 lakh.
Based on specific information, the SOG team, along with officials from the Food Safety Department, conducted a raid at Block No. 278 in Bhidbhanjan Society, Pandesara. During the operation, the factory manager, Mahesh Kumar Purnshankar Sharma (40), was caught on the spot.
Police recovered around 1,414 kg of loose paneer, valued at approximately Rs 3.08 lakh, from the premises. In addition to the paneer, officers seized modern machinery and chemicals allegedly used in its production.
Seized items include:
- Machinery: A pasteuriser machine, homogeniser, venturi machine and a weighing scale, collectively valued at about Rs 25 lakh.
- Chemicals and oil: A 10-litre can of acetic acid and 16 cans of palmolein oil.
- Packaging material: About 3,000 stickers labelled 'non-branded loose analogue paneer' and 1,000 empty plastic bags.
During questioning, police officials found that the accused had been running the operation for the past two years. He allegedly produced around 400 kg of fake or suspected paneer daily and supplied it to various dairies across the city at Rs 220 per kg through wholesale and retail channels. The product was reportedly sold as 'analogue paneer' instead of pure paneer.
Food Safety officials collected samples of the seized paneer and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Further legal action will be taken after the lab report confirms the quality and composition of the product.
