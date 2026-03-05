ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.4 Tonnes Of Suspected Paneer Seized In Surat, Factory Manager Held

Surat: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Gujarat Police exposed a major racket during a raid in the Pandesara area. A total of 1,401 kg of suspected paneer, along with machinery used for its production, was seized from a factory in Bhidbhanjan Society. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 28.44 lakh.

Based on specific information, the SOG team, along with officials from the Food Safety Department, conducted a raid at Block No. 278 in Bhidbhanjan Society, Pandesara. During the operation, the factory manager, Mahesh Kumar Purnshankar Sharma (40), was caught on the spot.

Police recovered around 1,414 kg of loose paneer, valued at approximately Rs 3.08 lakh, from the premises. In addition to the paneer, officers seized modern machinery and chemicals allegedly used in its production.